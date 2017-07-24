Tonganoxie checkpoint leads to car chase, woman being apprehended in creek

A checkpoint being operated by area law enforcement on Saturday led to a car chase through downtown Tonganoxie that ended with a woman being apprehended in a creek.

Tonganoxie police Chief Jeff Brandau said the incident happened about 1:15 a.m. Saturday at U.S. Highway 24-40 and Laming Road.

Accroding to Brandau, Raydeana Roberts, 30, Topeka, approached the checkpoint, which was in the westbound lane, and then eventually got out of it, ignoring an officer’s instructions.

Police then pursued the vehicle, a 1996 Honda Accord into the South Park subdivision in Tonganoxie. While in the subdivision, Roberts struck a parked vehicle before leading officers through the downtown area. She eventually got back on U.S. 24-40 and headed south, according to Brandau.

Driving in the wrong lane on the two-lane highway, Roberts ran a vehicle off the road just south of the County Road 1 intersection. She then rammed into the rear of Brandau’s car several times at Hemphill Road and U.S. 24-40, sending the Dodge Charger into a guardrail.

Brandau said that Roberts then fled on foot, jumping over the guardrail. Officers apprehended her in a nearby creek.

Leavenworth County Emergency Medical Service tended to Brandau, along with Sgt. Tony Schuberger and reserve officer Chip Marquart at the scene. None of the officers required further medical attention.

Leavenworth County Sheriff’s officers also assisted.

The Honda Accord allegedly was stolen and Roberts claimed to be under the influence of methamphetamines, according to Brandau. She was arrested for aggravated battery to a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault and felony fleeing and alluding. Roberts was taken to Leavenworth County Jail.

The check lane, which lasted just more than four hours, ran 700 cars through and also seized a truck carrying marijuana and $8,500 in cash.

Brandau said he still was awaiting final numbers from the checkpoint, but said a number of warrants served, along with a suspended driver’s license and at least one case of driving under the influence.

