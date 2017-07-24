Latest Douglas County court filings for July 24, 2017

Marriages

Naomi K. Persinger, 33, Lawrence, and Robert Myers, 34, Lawrence.

Antonio Portela, 51, Lawrence, and Etty Marina Del Valle, 45, Lawrence.

Shawn D. Wheeler, 55, Lawrence, and Millie Schonherr, 59, Lawrence.

Aaron Paul Kenkel, 35, Lawrence, and Ursula Fay Davis, 35, Lawrence.

Jennah Lynne Seaver, 23, Lawrence, and Justin Eric Bauswell, 25, Kansas City, Kan.

Erin M. Hayden, 34, Lawrence, and Matthew Joseph Garger, 29, Lawrence.

Leslie Dean Drennon, 61, Linwood, and Cindy Edmunds, 52, Linwood.

Joshua Alexander Werner, 24, Wichita, and Kathryne Suzanne Wright, 22, Tecumseh.

Amanda Osarczuk, 26, Lawrence, and Cort Malone, 26, Lawrence.

Devon Rachiel Polzin, 37, Lawrence, and William Raymond Moorman, 37, Lawrence.

Brian Witham Alfers, 33, Lawrence, and Zarina Badvi Abumuslimova, 28, Lawrence.

Jacob Thomas Carnahan, 22, Lawrence, and Kelsey Barris Consolver, 22, Lawrence.

Matthew Thomas Cook, 37, Lawrence, and Jessica Marie Lindshield, 31, Lawrence.

Chanel Keirsten Reiling, 25, Oskaloosa, and Adam Michael Paavola, 26, Oskaloosa.

Donald C. Brock, 28, Overland Park, and Makenzie Lynn Everett, 21, Overland Park.

Cullen Moriarty, 24, Kansas City, Mo., and Jennifer Gaskill, 25, Kansas City, Mo.

Nathaniel T. McFadden, 25, Lawrence, and Caitlin Lee Haig, 26, Lawrence.

Hannah Sue Hoskinson, 25, Lawrence, and Brandon Walker Callahan, 27, Lawrence.

Divorces

Jacqueline A. Gomez, 56, Baldwin City, and Daniel W. Gomez, 57, Rogers, Ark.

Jackie Lynn Davidson, 63, Lawrence, and David A. Davidson, 57, Lawrence.

Julie Cohorst and Jeremy Cohorst.

Morgan Brady, 36, Lawrence, and Doug Brady, 28, Lawrence.

Mishele Eaton, 34, Whitewater, and Gregor Eaton, 38, Lawrence.

Larry Edwin Coleman II, 51, Lawrence, and Kelli Ann Coleman, 42, Lawrence.

Andrew S. Hiesberger, 29, Lawrence, and Samantha Day Hiesberger, 27, Lawrence.

Bankruptcies

Jess Todd Maceli and Mary Renee Maceli, 2741 Inverness Court, Lawrence.

LaToshia Renee Floyd, 506 Abilene St., Lawrence.

RaShaun Carlos Oneal Farmer and Kelanna Kay'ron Achee Perry, 420 North St., Lot 76, Lawrence.

Todd Jay Hughes and Donna Lynn Hughes, 1022 North 700 Road, Baldwin City.

Steven Eugene Ebeling, 2453 Winterbrook Drive, Lawrence.

Stefany Carol Payne, 3801 SW Clinton Parkway, Apt. E4, Lawrence.

Deborah Sue Jimenez, 1413 Tallgrass Circle, Eudora.

Ronald Leon Bench Sr. and Jesica Renea Bench, 336 Elm St., Lawrence.

Nancy Ellen Carlisle, 1700 Massachusetts St., No. 304, Lawrence.

Rebecca Magario, 930 E. 15th St., No. B2, Lawrence.

Foreclosures

The Douglas County sheriff holds a public auction of foreclosed property at 10 a.m. every Thursday in the jury assembly room of the Douglas County Courthouse. Anyone can bid, including the previous owner.

Aug. 3, 2017:

David McCrary, 1235 North 100 Road, Baldwin City. Judgment: $124,738.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.