Kobach won’t acknowledge that Hillary Clinton won the popular vote

WASHINGTON — The vice chair of President Donald Trump's voter fraud commission says we may never know whether Hillary Clinton really won the 2016 election's popular vote.
Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach was asked in an interview Wednesday with MSNBC whether he believed Clinton had won the popular vote because of fraud.
He responded, "We will probably never know the answer to that question" because even if ineligible voters were determined to cast votes, it would be impossible to determine whom they voted for.
There is no evidence of mass voter fraud in the 2016 election, despite the president's repeated claims to the contrary.
Trump won the Electoral College by a comfortable margin. Clinton won the popular vote by nearly 2.9 million votes.
Comments
Larry Sturm 3 hours, 7 minutes ago
Trump and Kobach are both blowhards.
Steve Jacob 2 hours, 56 minutes ago
Clinton got the most popular votes, Trump got the most electoral votes. Everyone needs to accept these facts. Three million people did not vote illegally, Russia may have interfered but did not alter peoples ballots.
Fred Whitehead Jr. 1 hour, 51 minutes ago
Ink ANY universe, except this one with the constitutional fraud of the 18th century "Electoral College" Hillary Clinton was the choice of a majority of the national voters. She was elected President of the United States by A MAJORITY OF THE VOTERS.
Donald Trump was "inaugurated" on the basis of the 18th century fraud that should have been removed from the U.S. Constitution long ago with slavery and denial of the right to vote for women.
Hillary Clinton should have ben inaugurated President of the United States.
Hillary Clinton got the most votes.
Donald Trump knows it. Kris Kobach knows it......and they are on a crusade to affirm the fraud that national elections should be conducted in a manner completely different than ANY OTHER ELECTION IN THE COUNTRY.
Who wins governor, senator, representative or club president??
THE WINNER IS THE ONE WHO GETS THE MOST VOTES!!.
Donald Trump KNOWS he lost the "real" election. Kris Kobach KNOWS that Donald Trump lost the "real" election.
They both know this. They continue to make excuses, commentaries and frauds supporting this constitutional fraud.
Hillary Clinton should be President of the United States....Donald Trump should be back in Trump Tower stiffing his creditors, building golf courses and hiring illegal aliens as is his practice.
Reality sucks........doesn't it.
Ron Holzwarth 1 hour, 38 minutes ago
Go to work and try to get a Constitutional Amendment passed. The Constitution is an ever-evolving document. Or, you could try to get a Constitutional Convention called, then a new Constitution will be written.
But, stop and think about it. One out of every four Americans lives in California. I personally would not like to see California having that much political power. Californians would be picking the President!
Fred Whitehead Jr. 1 hour, 22 minutes ago
Ron.......what do you have against California? I have been there. Nice people and great scenery. So what is your beef with California??...........Oh I get it.......you think that too many of the "Bobs" "LIBERALS" live there, eh??
Prejudiced folks like you and your ilk disgust me.
Ron Holzwarth 1 hour, 12 minutes ago
I've lived in California, and I met a whole lot of people that were not nice.
Bud Stagg 45 minutes ago
Why would we want to give California and New York and Florida that much power over what happens in the rest of the states? That would not be wise.
Ron Holzwarth 1 hour, 15 minutes ago
"I wish the constitution, which is offered, had been made more perfect; but I sincerely believe it is the best that could be obtained at this time. And, as a constitutional door is opened for amendment hereafter, the adoption of it, under the present circumstances of the Union, is in my opinion desirable."
- George Washington
Fred Whitehead Jr. 59 minutes ago
Thanks for the quote, Ron. I agree with President Washington completely. This "electoral college" has affected elections before and if retained, will continue to do so. We can all see the incredible damage that has been caused by this election of an incompetent, unqualified fool.
My hope is that he will try to fire the special council that is working the Russia probe and that will bring the hammer down on the Trump "Administration" "President Pence" cannot possibly be as incompetent, unprepared, or ignorant as the current "electee".
Alex Landazuri 34 minutes ago
no...he will just create a christian state.....
Fred Whitehead Jr. 57 minutes ago
"Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach" Is he still on the payroll in Topeka??
