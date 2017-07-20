Kobach won’t acknowledge that Hillary Clinton won the popular vote

WASHINGTON — The vice chair of President Donald Trump's voter fraud commission says we may never know whether Hillary Clinton really won the 2016 election's popular vote.

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach was asked in an interview Wednesday with MSNBC whether he believed Clinton had won the popular vote because of fraud.

He responded, "We will probably never know the answer to that question" because even if ineligible voters were determined to cast votes, it would be impossible to determine whom they voted for.

There is no evidence of mass voter fraud in the 2016 election, despite the president's repeated claims to the contrary.

Trump won the Electoral College by a comfortable margin. Clinton won the popular vote by nearly 2.9 million votes.

.@KatyTurNBC: 'You think that maybe Hillary Clinton did not win the popular vote?"Kobach: 'We may never know' https://t.co/FC26JcqrRD — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 19, 2017 None by MSNBC

