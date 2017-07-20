City announces new director of Parks and Recreation

The City of Lawrence has announced the new director of its Parks and Recreation Department.

City Manager Tom Markus on Thursday said Derek Rogers, of Lawrence, would be the city’s new Parks and Recreation director.

“During the interview process, I was impressed by Derek’s strong leadership and management skills," Markus said in a news release. "I believe his leadership style will complement the technical skills and experience of our Parks and Recreation staff and benefit the department, the city and our whole community.”

Rogers is a lifelong resident of Lawrence and a retired colonel with 32 years of military service in conjunction with 24 years of federal civil service in the Kansas Air National Guard.

“I’m really excited for the opportunity to serve the city of Lawrence, the department and the community," Rogers said in the release.

Markus noted that the city currently employs more than 100 full-time individuals with prior military experience who he said "have (been) and continue to be a real asset to our employee pool."

Rogers, who was one of more than 70 applicants for the position, will start work on July 31.

He will replace interim director Ernie Shaw, who announced in January that he would retire this summer. In his 40-year career with the city, Shaw worked in various capacities in the Parks and Recreation Department, including as building supervisor and assistant director.

