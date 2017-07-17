Excessive heat warning issued for Douglas County; heat index could reach 110

The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued an excessive heat warning for Douglas County, effective from noon Tuesday until 8 p.m. Saturday.

An excessive heat warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures will occur.

For the remainder of this week, high temperatures will be in the mid-90s to low 100s, the NWS said, and afternoon heat indices could reach as high as 110 degrees.

The NWS cautions that prolonged exposure to heat and humidity may lead to various heat-related illnesses and should be avoided. People who work outdoors should wear light, loose-fitting clothing, drink plenty of fluids and take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.

Additionally, the NWS recommends checking up on relatives and neighbors. Children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles, as car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

