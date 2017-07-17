City of Lawrence auditor resigns amid budget discussion

The City of Lawrence auditor has resigned his position amid debate on whether the position should be cut from the city’s budget.

The resignation of the auditor, Michael Eglinski, came up during the City Commission candidate forum Sunday. When the moderator asked candidates whether the position should be kept, incumbent candidate Matthew Herbert said the auditor had resigned on Friday.

The city’s interim communications director, Porter Arneill, confirmed Monday morning that Eglinski had indeed resigned on Friday. Arneill said via email that there is no other information regarding Eglinski’s resignation at this time.

City Manager Tom Markus released his recommended budget May 4, which proposed eliminating 11 positions, including the city auditor position. The auditor was the only position that was currently filled at the time of the recommendation.

The commission has not yet decided on the position specifically, but stuck with the 1.25 mill property tax rate increase proposed by Markus when it set the maximum budget last week. The commission could still decide to keep the position, but it would require reductions elsewhere. The position was projected to cost the city $130,000 in 2018.

Markus also recommended eliminating the city auditor position as part of the 2017 budget, but commissioners ultimately agreed to keep it.

The auditor position is that of a performance auditor, as opposed to a financial one, and that person evaluates city programs. As currently structured, the position falls under the direction of the City Commission, which some commissioners have said causes difficulties because commissioners are only part-time. Some commissioners have previously said that if the position is kept, the structure would need to be changed.

The auditor brings performance reports to the commission with recommendations for improvement. Over the years, the auditor has found several issues, including missing payments to the city. Eglinski previously told the Journal-World that he didn't think the position should be considered as part of the budget process and that it could be improved by creating an audit committee.

The City Commission will hold the public hearing for the 2018 budget on Aug. 1.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.