Lawrence City Commission agenda set for July 18 meeting

A. Recognition/Proclamation/Presentation – 5 p.m. at the Watkins Museum of History, 1047 Massachusetts St.

• Proclaim Tuesday, July 18, 2017, to be recognized as the 50th Anniversary of the passage of Lawrence’s Fair Housing Ordinance. Schedule of Events:

After the ceremonial signing of the Fair Housing Proclamation,

the City Commission will recess and reconvene at approximately 6 p.m.

for the remainder of the City Commission meeting.

A. Recognition/Proclamation/Presentation (Continued) – 6 p.m.

• Recognition of Mrs. Deborah Young as Ms. Wheelchair Kansas 2017.

• Proclaim Tuesday, July 18, 2017, as The City of Lawrence, Kansas Celebration of the 27th Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Consent agenda

• Approve City Commission meeting minutes from 06/20/17 and 07/11/17.

• Approve all claims. The list of claims will be posted by the Finance Department on Monday prior to the meeting. If Monday is a holiday, the claims will be posted as soon as possible the next business day.

• Approve licenses as recommended by the City Clerk’s Office.

• Approve appointments as recommended by the Mayor.

• Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9383, adopting the “2017 Standard Traffic Ordinance, Edition 2017”.

• Adopt on second and final reading, the following ordinances:

a) Ordinance No. 9376, allowing the sale, possession and consumption of alcohol in the public right-of-way on Saturday, September 16, 2017, from 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in the 700 block of Mississippi Street for the Old West Lawrence Neighborhood Association Block Party event.

b) Ordinance No. 9377, allowing the sale, possession and consumption of alcohol in the public right-of-way on Friday, August 25, 2017, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. in the 800 block of Pennsylvania Street and on 8th Street from Pennsylvania Street to New Jersey Street for the Lawrence Beer Company Block Party event.

• Approve the Transportation Commission recommendation to retain 4-way STOP signs at 18th and Indiana Streets and install crosswalk markings temporarily for one year until a recommendation is reviewed for permanent traffic control.

• Authorize the City Manager to execute an agreement for Capital and Operating Assistance Funds between the State of Kansas and the City of Lawrence for Lawrence Transit. Staff Memo & Attachments

Public comment

Regular agenda

• Conduct a public hearing for VanTrust Real Estate, LLC Catalyst incentive package and consider the following items related to the request. Agreement and Agreement Outline will be posted when available. Staff Memo & Attachments

a) Consider adopting Resolution No. 7210, a Resolution of Intent to issue industrial revenue bonds in one or more series in the aggregate principal amount of approximately $31,000,000 to support a three-phased development project in Lawrence VenturePark.

b) Consider adopting Resolution No. 7211, a Resolution of Intent to issue industrial revenue bonds not to exceed $10,200,000 and grant a 10-year fifty percent (50%) or seventy percent (70%) (if constructed to LEED Silver equivalency) property tax abatement for Phase I development on Block B, Lot 1 in Lawrence VenturePark.

c) Consider authorizing the Mayor and City Clerk to execute a Land Transfer and Development Agreement with VanTrust Real Estate, LLC., setting forth the requirements for transfer of Lawrence VenturePark lots to accommodate project phased development.

Action: Conduct public hearing and approve Catalyst Program incentive package. Adopt Resolution No. 7210, Resolution No. 7211, and authorize the Mayor and City Clerk to execute a Land Transfer and Development Agreement, if appropriate.

• Consider approving the City of Lawrence Parking System Operations and Development Plan.

Action: Approve the City of Lawrence Parking System Operations and Development Plan, if appropriate.

• Consider adopting Resolution No. 7213, establishing rules and procedures of the governing body of the City of Lawrence, Kansas.

Action: Adopt Resolution No. 7213, establishing rules and procedures of the governing body of the City of Lawrence, Kansas, if appropriate.

The City Commission will convene at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, 6 E. Sixth St.

