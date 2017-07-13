Roberts: Fraudulent organic imports threaten U.S. producers

U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts of Kansas said Wednesday that the Department of Agriculture should do more to prevent foreign countries from importing food fraudulently labeled as organic into the United States.

"A recent Washington Post article highlighted the issue of fraudulent organic imports, but my constituents in Kansas brought this issue to my attention a year ago," Roberts said. "We pushed the Department of Agriculture to do something then, and it is clear that if it takes this long to get action, something needs to change."

Roberts, a Republican, made the comment as the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee, which he chairs, opened a hearing about how the next Farm Bill should address the needs of organic and specialty crop producers.

He was referring to a May 12 story in the Washington Post that documented millions of pounds of fraudulently labeled "organic" soybeans and corn that were shipped into the United States from Eastern Europe.

A spokesperson for USDA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Roberts' statement.

Organic food sales in the United States have been growing sharply in recent years and now add up to more than $40 billion a year, or more than 4 percent of all food sales.

But Kenneth Dallmier, president and chief operating officer of Clarkson Grain Company, Inc., an organic grain producer based in Cerro Gordo, Ill., told the committee that domestic grain producers have been slow to get into the organic market.

"In 2015, over 50 percent of the organic corn, and over 70 percent of the organic soybeans used in the United States were imported," he said in testimony before the panel.

The federal government first began regulating organic agriculture in 1990 with passage of the Organic Food Production Act that authorized USDA to enact definitions and standards for certifying food as organic.

Dallmier said the public has come to trust the USDA's organic label, and he cited survey data showing 82 percent of U.S. households purchasing some organic products when they shop.

But he said USDA could do more to help grain producers transition to organic production. And he said the federal government could do more to prevent fraudulently labeled organic products from entering the food chain.

He suggested using electronic tracking devices to track the shipment of certified organic grain instead of relying on paper documentation. And he said there should be stiffer penalties up and down the supply chain for for illegal labeling.

"Shipping lines must be accountable for the validity of the cargo that they carry through maritime laws, and finally end-users of fraudulent grain should face product recall liability," he said.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.