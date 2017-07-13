Lawrence native Scott Frantz becomes one of two openly gay players in college football

Former Free State offensive lineman Scott Frantz, now a redshirt sophomore at Kansas State, told ESPN that he is gay in an interview released Thursday morning.

Frantz is one of two openly gay active players in Division I college football, along with Arizona’s incoming freshman defensive end My-King Johnson.

In his interview with ESPN’s Holly Rowe, Frantz said he divulged his sexual orientation to his Kansas State teammates during a team-building activity in 2015, his redshirt season.

ESPN: Scott Frantz cherishes acceptance after informing teammates he's gay

“I felt sick because I had something on my chest that I wanted to get out there, that I’ve never told anybody and that was that I'm a gay man,” said Frantz, describing the moment he told his team. “I remember I stood up and I felt like passing out. I had to sit down on the ground. I was crying. (Running back) Alex Barnes actually came over to me, put his arms around me and I told them my story.

“For as long as I remembered, I struggled with who I am. I didn’t think that anyone could love me. I didn’t think that they could accept me. I was afraid of who I was. I was angry of who I was. I just felt myself needing to say it, so I did. I came out to my teammates and I've never felt so loved and so accepted ever in my life than when I did that. Ever since then, it’s been great.”

Frantz started all 13 games at left tackle last season, and drew headlines for his performance against Texas A & M defensive end Myles Garrett, the eventual No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, during the Texas Bowl. Garrett was held to one assisted tackle and zero sacks, earning Frantz a spot on the Associated Press All-Bowl team.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.