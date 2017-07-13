Lawrence native Scott Frantz becomes one of two openly gay players in college football

Former Free State offensive lineman Scott Frantz, now a redshirt sophomore at Kansas State, told ESPN that he is gay in an interview released Thursday morning.
Frantz is one of two openly gay active players in Division I college football, along with Arizona’s incoming freshman defensive end My-King Johnson.
In his interview with ESPN’s Holly Rowe, Frantz said he divulged his sexual orientation to his Kansas State teammates during a team-building activity in 2015, his redshirt season.
ESPN: Scott Frantz cherishes acceptance after informing teammates he's gay
“I felt sick because I had something on my chest that I wanted to get out there, that I’ve never told anybody and that was that I'm a gay man,” said Frantz, describing the moment he told his team. “I remember I stood up and I felt like passing out. I had to sit down on the ground. I was crying. (Running back) Alex Barnes actually came over to me, put his arms around me and I told them my story.
“For as long as I remembered, I struggled with who I am. I didn’t think that anyone could love me. I didn’t think that they could accept me. I was afraid of who I was. I was angry of who I was. I just felt myself needing to say it, so I did. I came out to my teammates and I've never felt so loved and so accepted ever in my life than when I did that. Ever since then, it’s been great.”
Frantz started all 13 games at left tackle last season, and drew headlines for his performance against Texas A & M defensive end Myles Garrett, the eventual No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, during the Texas Bowl. Garrett was held to one assisted tackle and zero sacks, earning Frantz a spot on the Associated Press All-Bowl team.
Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment