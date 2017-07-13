Forum for Lawrence City Commission candidates scheduled for Sunday

A forum for Lawrence City Commission candidates has been scheduled for Sunday, ahead of the Aug. 1 primary election.

The forum is set for 3:30-5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.



As part of the forum, hosted by the Voter Education Coalition, audience members will be able to submit questions to the candidates. The forum will also be live-streamed on the city's YouTube channel.

The terms of commissioners Lisa Larsen, Mike Amyx and Matthew Herbert are expiring this year. Eight candidates have filed for the election: Herbert, Larsen, Bassem Chahine, Dustin Stumblingbear, Jennifer Ananda, Ken Easthouse, Mike Anderson and Christian Lyche.



The primary election will narrow the field to six candidates for the general election on Nov. 7.

The Voter Education Coalition is a nonpartisan community organization that works to provide educational opportunities to the public.

