Today's news

3rd-grade teacher in Wichita arrested on suspicion of dealing cocaine

By Associated Press

July 13, 2017

Advertisement

WICHITA — Authorities say a third-grade Wichita teacher has been arrested on suspicion of being a drug dealer after a two-month investigation.

The Wichita Eagle reports that records show the 48-year-old teacher was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on Tuesday. Sedgwick County Sheriff's Lt. Lin Dehning says she was arrested on suspicion of seven counts of cocaine distribution. She is being held on $57,500 bond.

Wichita School District spokeswoman Susan Arensman says she is a teacher at Enders Open Magnet Elementary School. The school's website lists her as a third-grade teacher there.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Evan Taylor 3 hours, 38 minutes ago

Does this teacher have a name? It's not like you can use the "we don't name alleged criminals until they've been convicted" excuse since you've already given a ton of other identifying information (i.e. age, sex, employment, and so forth). So, why the omission?

0

Ron Holzwarth 2 hours, 11 minutes ago

This article originated in 'The Wichita Eagle', and to satisfy your curiosity, this link will not only provide you with her name, but her picture also:

http://www.kansas.com/news/local/crime/article161030284.html

0

Bob Smith 55 minutes ago

I expect somebody to start arguing that cocaine is a human right.

0

Bob Summers 34 minutes ago

Report: Not enough high school grads in Kansas getting career training to meet state's needs

This is a surprise because?

0

Sign in to comment

loading...