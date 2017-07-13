3rd-grade teacher in Wichita arrested on suspicion of dealing cocaine

WICHITA — Authorities say a third-grade Wichita teacher has been arrested on suspicion of being a drug dealer after a two-month investigation.
The Wichita Eagle reports that records show the 48-year-old teacher was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on Tuesday. Sedgwick County Sheriff's Lt. Lin Dehning says she was arrested on suspicion of seven counts of cocaine distribution. She is being held on $57,500 bond.
Wichita School District spokeswoman Susan Arensman says she is a teacher at Enders Open Magnet Elementary School. The school's website lists her as a third-grade teacher there.
Comments
Evan Taylor 3 hours, 38 minutes ago
Does this teacher have a name? It's not like you can use the "we don't name alleged criminals until they've been convicted" excuse since you've already given a ton of other identifying information (i.e. age, sex, employment, and so forth). So, why the omission?
Ron Holzwarth 2 hours, 11 minutes ago
This article originated in 'The Wichita Eagle', and to satisfy your curiosity, this link will not only provide you with her name, but her picture also:
http://www.kansas.com/news/local/crime/article161030284.html
Bob Smith 55 minutes ago
I expect somebody to start arguing that cocaine is a human right.
Bob Summers 34 minutes ago
Report: Not enough high school grads in Kansas getting career training to meet state's needs
This is a surprise because?
