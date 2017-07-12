City Band concert moved inside because of heat, humidity

Organizers have moved Wednesday night's Lawrence City Band concert inside because of high temperatures and humidity.
The free concert will take place at 8 p.m. in Room 130 of Murphy Hall on the University of Kansas campus. The theme for Wednesday's concert is "The Children's Concert."
The National Weather Service in Topeka previously issued a heat advisory that remains in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Heat indices are in the 103 to 108 degree range, the weather service said in an afternoon update.
Comments
David Holroyd 5 hours, 32 minutes ago
A big fancy arts center and that cannot host a concert? A move to Murphy with the streets torn up...just choice , the decision.
Whats wrong with LHS auditorium or even Trinity Lutheran ...a room? really that's the best that can be done?
Carl Ellerd 2 hours, 56 minutes ago
Mr. Holroyd, I'm new to this site, so fill me in. Why do all your post appear to me absolutely negative? If so, why don't you run for an elective office where you can have and maby influence a different solution to the many problems of the city and various entities?
David Holroyd 1 hour, 29 minutes ago
Mr Ellerd if you ere new you will soon figure out what I post is true!
Carl Ellerd 1 hour, 22 minutes ago
I've found thru out my life that first impressions are usually right, so I'll wait and see. And my initial impression is you are a very negative person regarding anything you don’t personally approve of.
David Holroyd 1 hour, 14 minutes ago
Mr Ellerd, if a real person, research what I post! Why are you new to this site? Someone wanting you to silence me? You see Mr Ellerd stay focused and become a learner and you too can see the light. What is positive about shoving folks into a room at Murphy when Liberty Memorial middle school would have worked as many going to the concert walk to it.
You are new to the site? , then ask why Murphy. Bad idea Murphy was.
Stay tuned Mr Ellerd and you will have a chance to read some more comments. If you don't like do not read!
Carl Ellerd 1 hour, 4 minutes ago
I said I was new to this site, not that I was new to Lawrence. I retired from a Lawrence organization after more than 20 years employment. I'm well aware of the city and KU interactions. Have a good night.
David Holroyd 1 hour, 12 minutes ago
Boy you are fast Mr Ellerd!
David Holroyd 48 minutes ago
Even your reading comprehension is not up to snuff! I never questioned if you were new to Lawrence, so why do you want to point out you are not new to Lawrence? Someone have you doing their dirty work?
You see,I don't really care what you think,I really don't!
Keeping it real Mr Ellerd and I wouldn't put the city and Ku in the same stock pot. Are you bragging?
