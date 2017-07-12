City Band concert moved inside because of heat, humidity

Organizers have moved Wednesday night's Lawrence City Band concert inside because of high temperatures and humidity.

The free concert will take place at 8 p.m. in Room 130 of Murphy Hall on the University of Kansas campus. The theme for Wednesday's concert is "The Children's Concert."

The National Weather Service in Topeka previously issued a heat advisory that remains in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Heat indices are in the 103 to 108 degree range, the weather service said in an afternoon update.

