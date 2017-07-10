Trump presses Congress on health care bill: Get it done

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump pressed Congress on Monday to get health care done before leaving for its long August recess, even as Republican senators say the GOP effort so far to repeal and replace the nation's health law is probably dead.
On Monday, as senators were returning to Washington after the July Fourth recess, the president tweeted, "I cannot imagine that Congress would dare to leave Washington without a beautiful new HealthCare bill fully approved and ready to go!"
But prospects for the Republican effort in the Senate have been fading, and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has been scrambling to salvage the faltering legislation. Support for the initial measure eroded during the weeklong July 4 break as many senators heard from constituents angry about the GOP bill and the prospect of rising premiums.
"We don't know what the plan is," said Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., on Sunday. "Clearly, the draft plan is dead. Is the serious rewrite plan dead? I don't know."
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., said it may now be time for Republicans to come up with a new proposal with support from Democrats.
"I think my view is it's probably going to be dead," McCain said of the GOP bill. If Democrats are included, he said, it doesn't mean "they control it. It means they can have amendments considered. And even when they lose, then they're part of the process. That's what democracy is supposed to be all about."
Signaling his pessimism as well, Sen. Chuck Grassley wrote on Twitter late Saturday that Republicans will lose their Senate majority if they don't pass health care legislation. The Iowa Republican said the party should be "ashamed" that it hasn't been able to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.
"WE WONT BE ASHAMED WE WILL GO FROM MAJORITY TO MINORITY," he tweeted.
The White House, anxious for a legislative victory on health care, insisted that it fully expects a GOP repeal and replace bill to pass in the coming weeks that will fulfill Trump's pledge to end Obamacare. Democrats have ruled out negotiating with Republicans unless they work to fix the law, not repeal it.
"Whether it'd be before August recess or during August recess, the president expects the Senate to fulfill the promises it made to the American people," said White House chief of staff Reince Priebus.
Trump used Twitter Sunday afternoon to urge Republicans to follow through on their pledge to get rid of the health care law pushed by his predecessor.
"For years, even as a "civilian," I listened as Republicans pushed the Repeal and Replace of ObamaCare. Now they finally have their chance!," Trump said in a tweet.
At least 10 GOP senators have expressed opposition to the initial bill drafted by McConnell. Republicans hold a 52-48 majority and Democrats stand united against the bill, meaning that just three GOP defections will doom it.
McConnell last week said he would introduce a fresh bill in about a week scuttling and replacing much of former President Barack Obama's health care law. But McConnell also acknowledged that if the broader effort fails, he may turn to a smaller bill with quick help for insurers and consumers and negotiate with Democrats.
Cassidy, an uncommitted senator who encountered upset voters this month at a Baton Rouge town hall, rated the chances of Republicans passing broader legislation in the next three weeks at "50-50." He cited questions about the impact on coverage and cost in a revised conservative plan being circulated by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.
Cruz's plan, which aims to lower premiums for healthy people, has drawn support from the White House and some conservatives in the House, which would have to approve any modified bill passed by the Senate. But his proposal has limited appeal to Republican moderates such as Grassley, who told Iowa Public Radio that it may be "subterfuge to get around pre-existing conditions."
Cruz on Sunday sought to dismiss Grassley's criticism as a "hoax" being pushed by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, insisting that people will be able to get the coverage they need at an affordable price. Cruz cast his plan as a compromise to unify the party on a GOP health bill.
"When it comes to repealing Obamacare, what I think is critical is that Republicans, we've got to honor the promise we made to the voters that millions of Americans are hurting under Obamacare," Cruz said.
The growing skepticism among Senate Republicans spurred Trump earlier this month to suggest repealing the Obama-era law right away and then replacing it later, an approach that GOP leaders and the president himself considered but dismissed months ago as impractical and politically unwise.
Cassidy cautioned that if senators are unable to reach agreement by the end of July then a "repeal-only" bill would be a non-starter.
Cassidy and Priebus appeared on "Fox News Sunday," Cruz spoke on ABC's "This Week" and CBS' "Face the Nation," and McCain was on CBS.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Fred Whitehead Jr. 6 hours ago
Health care is expensive. People want "free" government health care like most of the rest of the civilized world. There is no such thing as "free".........there needs to be money to pay for it.
Pay for health insurance from insurance companies who are in business to make a profit.
Or pay taxes to make it possible for the government to provide health care services.
But people do not want to do either.
So........where are we??...........nowhere.
Sam Crow 3 hours, 28 minutes ago
Of the 154 health plans in the United States with at least 100,000 enrollees, 97 (or 63%) are non profit, 16 (10%) are government, and 41 (27%) are for profit.
The third, fifth, and sixth largest are non profit and cover over 25 million lives.
Nineteen of the largest thirty are non profit.
The non profit Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Kansas is ranked 39th largest and covers over 700,000 people.
Your point, as always, is a fallacy, based not on facts but emotion
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 1 hour, 38 minutes ago
Sam, BCBS may not be traded on Wall Street, and it many still maintain many non profit perks in most states, but it's hardly a non profit.
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 1 hour, 47 minutes ago
No one who wants single payer health insurance ever considers it "free". I would just like to see everyone contributing to health care. Those of us who are responsible enough to have insurance and who pay what the insurance doesn't, get our prices hiked up by those who don't want to bother buying insurance and just expect really free health care. Those costs are covered by raising prices on the rest of us. Now, I realize there are many poor people who can't afford health care, but there are plenty of people who can, but don't, because they know that an emergency room won't turn them down when they need stitches.
Steve Jacob 5 hours, 48 minutes ago
If the Republicans can work with the Democrats and fix the ACA if would give them cover in the midterms and Trump can claim he has united Congress.
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 1 hour, 39 minutes ago
But they won't, because the GOP's goal and Trump's goal is to dismantle everything that has to do with Obama. They could care less about health care. I mean they even came out against healthy food in school lunch programs.
Bob Hiller 4 hours, 33 minutes ago
In a perfect world, the President and Congress would all understand all the issues and would also have feelings for those who need health insurance to survive. USA 2017 is far from this perfect world, apparently.
Steve Jacob 4 hours, 2 minutes ago
We have so many issues coming. Alzheimer's is going to cripple Medicaid/Medicare and the debt only goes higher. Someday we will have to make some very tough choices, but I guess not now. Kick the can down road, I guess.
Sam Crow 3 hours, 22 minutes ago
Medicare alone already has a $ 27.5 Trillion dollar unfunded liability.
That is $220,000 per current taxpayer.
The day of financial reckoning is coming.
Bob Summers 2 hours, 32 minutes ago
The people under the influence of DRD4 polymorphism could care less. They will blame others for the reckoning. It is impossible for them to care. All they know is to feed off of others wealth. When that wealth is gone they blame you.
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 1 hour, 32 minutes ago
Conservatives used to say that we need more competition in the health care market to make prices go down. I actually agree with this. Insurance companies have almost a state by state monopoly on health insurance. So what is stopping them from forcing insurance companies to compete nationwide? The states. And which party is running most of the state governments? Yes, the GOP. And there hasn't been one world of changing any of this, since they managed to get a president that won't veto their "plan". They have had several years to come up with a plan to replace the ACA. And what they have given us doesn't work. The insurance companies don't want to have to compete nationwide, so they spend a bunch of that premium money buying politicians.
Sign in to comment