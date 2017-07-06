Kobach appeals after judge fines him for misleading court

Wichita — Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach has now appealed to a federal district judge a $1,000 fine levied against him for misleading the court.
His court filing late Wednesday evening came hours after U.S. Magistrate Judge James O'Hara refused to reconsider the fine and an order requiring him to submit to a deposition by the American Civil Liberties Union.
The judge had fined the Kansas Republican for misrepresenting the contents of documents he took into a November meeting with then President-elect Donald Trump and a separate draft amendment to the National Voter Registration.
Kobach argued the lack of clarity in his court filing was an honest mistake caused by last-minute editing. He also contended the magistrate did not consider whether the deposition was intended to harass, annoy or embarrass him.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Greg Cooper 5 hours, 50 minutes ago
Go ahead and appeal, K: you know you were wrong and proceeded to ignore lawful orders, just as you did in Douglas County with your "agricultural" building. Now you want to gather personal voter information to try and build a case for your ridiculous voter fraud crusade, and that will come to nothing, and you'll do something else illegal or immoral to try and curry favor with the alt right that is pullin your strings. You need to go away, K, and soon.
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 5 hours, 36 minutes ago
I thought ignorance of what you did isn't an excuse. He spends a lot of our money on a whole staff to take care of these things for him. Too bad he's too busy writing legislation for other states and kissing up to Trump to do his job.
Theodore Calvin 5 hours, 24 minutes ago
It isn't an excuse. I believe he has probably uttered those words verbatim when it comes to all of the "fraud" he has uncovered. It's always someone else that ought to do something, or someone else that is doing something they shouldn't, and there is always a nice little phrase for it. Well here's one, sweep your own porch before you worry about others.
Phillip Chappuie 4 hours, 52 minutes ago
contended the magistrate did not consider whether the deposition was intended to harass, annoy or embarrass him.
No Kris, you do a fine job of that all by yourself. He's kind of skirting on the edge of his professional ethics here a bit. Maybe he should take a lesson from Phill Kline.
Tracy Rogers 4 hours, 24 minutes ago
Hope he's paying for this out of his pocket. No reason the state should pay for his incompetence.
Phillip Chappuie 3 hours, 50 minutes ago
Then the reasonable expectation that he is in a full time position with the State of Kansas yet has time to run all around playing law writer for immigration and go galavanting about with Trump and election commissions and not do his job. We are paying for that in some ways. I suppose if the SoS work load was heavy he would simply hire up some more help in the Topeka office. We be paying for that also. He is a waste of tax payer dollars and time.
Sign in to comment