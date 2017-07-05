Sheriff’s Office: 2 people were in car that crashed, caught fire northeast of Lawrence

There was a second person in a car that crashed and caught fire just northeast of Lawrence Sunday night, after which a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputy found a body inside the vehicle.

The second occupant, a teenager, was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Sgt. Kristen Channel said Wednesday, in an email to media on Wednesday. It's not clear how the person was transported. The Sheriff’s office is not releasing the name of that person at this time, Channel said.

The Sheriff’s Office also is waiting on autopsy results before releasing the identity of the person whose body was found inside the burning vehicle, Channel said.

After initially not confirming the nature of the incident, the Sheriff’s Office now is calling it a fatal accident.

A deputy on patrol discovered a Hyundai Sonata on fire shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of North 1650 Road. The vehicle had left the roadway, for an unknown reason and struck an unoccupied farm truck and caught fire. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the body of one person was discovered in the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

As of Wednesday, Channel said, the Sheriff’s Office still was seeking a person thought to have information that could help with the timeline of events leading to the accident.

Deputies want to talk to the male driver of a red pickup truck that was “possibly involved in a verbal altercation with two young men” driving the blue Hyundai Sonata between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday in the North Lawrence area. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Stacy Simmons at 785-424-4396.

