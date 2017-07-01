Cooking grease discovered in stream near 6th Street and Monterey Way; health advisory issued

The city of Lawrence has issued a health advisory for a stream in northwestern Lawrence after cooking grease was discovered to have been dumped there.

According to a release from the city, the unauthorized dumping introduced high levels of bacteria and contaminants into the stream, which is located near the intersection of Sixth Street and Monterey Way.

Signs have been posted in the area to make residents and businesses aware of the situation, the release stated. The city advised residents not to enter the stream, as well as to keep children and pets away from the area.

The Lawrence Utilities Department will cancel the advisory when water samples show no health risk, the release stated.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.