KU provost hosting forum on president’s immigration order

By Staff Reports

January 31, 2017

The University of Kansas Office of the Provost will hold an informational forum on President Donald Trump’s executive order, “Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States.”

The event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Watson Library 3 West, according to a new memo from KU Provost Neeli Bendapudi. The gathering will feature leaders from the provost’s office, KU international programs and all the schools, plus immigration experts and KU international student and scholar advisors.

Bendapudi said the goal is “to brief the group on what we know, what we do not know and to discuss your concerns.”

“Indeed, the entire university is affected by Friday’s executive action and we stand firmly against any form of discrimination,” Bendapudi wrote in the memo. “An Executive Order of this magnitude impacts our classrooms, our research, and our ability to establish the scholarly ties so critical to our mission and vision as a university.”

KU Chancellor Bernadette Gray-Little issued a statement Sunday advising KU community members from the seven Middle Eastern and north African countries named in the order to avoid international travel for now. There are 88 students at KU’s Lawrence and Edwards campuses from those countries, according to KU.

