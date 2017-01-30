Proposed legislation seeks to close off information regarding law enforcement officers; critics say that enables coverups

Though former Lawrence Police Officer William Burke was arrested in February 2015 on suspicion of kidnapping, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and more, his license to work as a police officer in Kansas is in good standing, according to the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers' Standards and Training.

Burke resigned from the Lawrence Police Department shortly after his arrest, and, though criminal charges were never filed against him, the City of Lawrence claims officers had probable cause to arrest him.

After Burke's resignation was accepted, LPD sent KS-CPOST a document called a Notice of Termination or Status Change regarding his departure.

The substance of that document remains unclear. A copy provided to the Journal-World by LPD was heavily redacted, and Michelle Meier, counsel to KS-CPOST, said her organization would impose similar redactions.

Currently, any member of the public may call KS-CPOST and check on the status of a law enforcement officer's license; however, little additional information is available, and a bill currently in the Kansas House may restrict information even further.

"They've got the lid on it pretty much already, but now they're trying to weld the lid down onto the can so nobody can get to it," said Doug Anstaett, executive director for the Kansas Press Association.

The bill, House Bill 2070, was introduced in mid-January.

If enacted, the legislation would make KS-CPOST's central registry of all Kansas law enforcement officers "available only to those agencies who appoint or elect police or law enforcement officers."

In addition, the bill would seal off reports written by department heads when law enforcement officers are fired.

Restricting the public's access to this information would make it impossible for the public to check an officer's background, Anstaett said.

"Our concern is simply about the checks and balances that the public has to have on all government employees. And law enforcement shouldn't be exempt from that," he said. "They should be scrutinized just as closely as anybody else because of the huge power that they have."

Essentially, if the reason why a police officer lost his or her job remains obscured, any potential issues with that officer might be passed on to the next community that hires them, Anstaett said.

"You just sent the problem down the road," he said.

In written testimony to the Legislature, Anstaett said though registry information would ideally be shared with communities seeking to hire officers, "we are often amazed by how little of this information is sought, or shared, between elected officials who make these important decisions."

Kirk Thompson, director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, wrote testimony to the House committee in support of the bill, stating the legislation is not "intended to broadly exempt these records from disclosure," but rather to direct information requests back to the "agency of record" rather than KS-CPOST.

In Burke's case, this would mean that anyone seeking more information would have to make a request to the City of Lawrence rather than to KS-CPOST.

The problem there, Anstaett said, is that agencies of record, like the Lawrence Police Department, may decline those types of information requests because they are not required to release personnel information.

With the proposed exemption to KS-CPOST and the existing personnel record exemption in the local agencies, information about current and former law enforcement officers would be closed off so "nobody could ever get it," Anstaett said.

"What you're doing is allowing potential law enforcement misconduct to be covered up," he said.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.