KU chancellor: Students, employees from countries in immigration order advised to avoid international travel

The University of Kansas is advising students and employees from the seven countries affected by President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration to avoid international travel, for now.

KU Chancellor Bernadette Gray-Little, in a message to campus on Sunday, said she was “deeply concerned” about the well-being of KU community members potentially affected by the order suspending immigration from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

“Based on what we know today, we advise all nationals from the affected countries to avoid international travel until there is some clarification of the situation,” Gray-Little wrote. “This includes passport holders, citizens, nationals, and dual nationals from the impacted countries.”

Gray-Little said KU’s international programs staff, immigration experts and peer universities are coordinating to fully understand the implications of the new federal policies. She said KU also has directly contacted its international students to offer them guidance and resources.

“This is a fluid situation, and we expect new developments over the coming days,” Gray-Little said. “We will keep you updated as we learn more, with a particular focus on our international scholars and their families who are most directly impacted by these new federal policies.”

Gray-Little’s message also affirmed KU’s commitment to the “exchange of ideas” from around the world.

“This state and nation were settled by immigrants, and immigrants continue to make immeasurable contributions to our society,” she said. “Moreover, I want to reiterate that accessibility, diversity of thought, and the free and open exchange of ideas remain core values of the University of Kansas. That will never change, and we will continue our work to advance these values.”

