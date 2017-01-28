Lawrence Coalition for Peace and Justice seeks nominations for annual awards

The Lawrence Coalition for Peace and Justice is seeking nominations for an individual and a community organization whose work exemplifies the group’s goals of peace, mutual respect and generosity.

Since 1994, the coalition has awarded the Tom and Anne Moore Peace and Justice Award to individuals and organizations whose work on a local, national or international level has advanced peace and justice. All Douglas County residents and organizations are eligible for the award.

Nominations are to be made in the form of a letter, not to exceed 250 words, describing the person or organization’s contribution to peace and justice. Supporting documentation such as newspaper stories or endorsements may be included. Those submitting nominations are asked to include their names and phone numbers.

Nominations can be emailed to lcpjinfo@lcpj.org with "Moore Award" in the subject line, or mailed to Lawrence Coalition for Peace and Justice, Box 474, Lawrence, KS, 66044.

The nomination deadline is March 15.

Those nominated in previous years may be resubmitted with approval of the nominee. Winners will receive their awards at an as-yet unscheduled spring ceremony.

Longtime Lawrence residents, the Moores were among the founders of the Lawrence Coalition for Peace and Justice. Tom Moore was the director of the University of Kansas YMCA for 23 years, and his wife Anne Moore ran the volunteer clearinghouse for Volunteers in Service to America and was herself an active volunteer. The couple was active in the local Friends Meeting.

