Attorney for former KU football recruit demands end to online posts labeling him ‘rapist’

In a strongly worded letter, an attorney for a momentary University of Kansas football recruit accused a woman of defaming and harassing the man online — even going so far as to blame her posts for KU rescinding its verbal commitment to the player.

When Daisy Tackett began posting about former Boise State University football team member Darreon Jackson, she created a “social media fervor” based upon fiction, Jackson’s attorney Susan Lynn Mimura wrote Friday in a cease and desist letter obtained by the Journal-World.

Tackett is one of two former KU rowers suing the university under Title IX.

In the letter, addressed to Tackett’s attorney, Mimura demanded Tackett remove posts that defame Jackson and obstruct his ability to get an education at KU, plus offer him a public apology.

In at least one Facebook post this week, Tackett posted Jackson’s photo and described him as a “rapist,” Mimura said in an interview with the Journal-World.

Prior to a standout season at Coffeyville Community College, Jackson was enrolled at Boise State University in Idaho and took a redshirt season in 2015. At Boise State, Jackson was suspended for one semester following the university’s investigation of a sexual violence case, the Idaho Statesman reported. The two other men investigated were expelled.

Jackson was never accused of rape or sexual assault, Mimura said, adding, “and there was no finding that Darreon Jackson even touched the complaining party.”

“He apparently will have to continue defending himself against slander-breathing activists who are willing to act rashly on a lie than to bother fact checking for the truth,” Mimura wrote in the letter. “(Tackett) has used her victim advocacy as a platform to rally students at Kansas University to protest my client’s intent to enroll and play football for KU.”

Tackett and the other former KU rower — whose cases are not connected to Jackson — said they were both sexually assaulted by the same KU football player in 2014 and 2015 and that KU failed to properly handle their complaints. That football player was effectively expelled from KU and transferred to another university’s football team, but was kicked off after top athletics officials learned of his discipline at KU.

Both women, no longer enrolled at KU, have gone public with their names and photos. Tackett also is part of a consumer protection lawsuit accusing KU of falsely advertising campus housing as safe.

“My firm also has represented rape victims and we are acutely aware of how victim’s lives and their perceptions are changed by a traumatic event,” Mimura wrote. “However, her anger and victimization do not giver her license to hurt another human being. Her angst against the University has been inexcusably projected upon Darreon.”

Tackett’s attorney, Dan Curry, said Friday’s letter is “exceptionally caustic” but that they are taking it seriously.

He said he asked Tackett to take down posts about Jackson while they evaluate the situation.

“Daisy has the same right that everyone else has to offer her opinion on the news of the day, and that young man’s suspension at his former college was reported in at least a dozen newspapers,” Curry said. “I think it stretches the boundaries of reason that something Daisy Tackett said would have prompted KU to reconsider.”

Jackson announced Monday on social media his intention to transfer to KU, which a number of news outlets reported.

When KU “did a 180” and told him he could no longer play for the Jayhawks, Jackson was heartbroken, Mimura said.

She said he disclosed his involvement in the Boise State Title IX investigation to KU recruiters in October and was told he would not be contacted until the university had done its “due diligence.” Jackson, who went to Derby High School, and his parents were invited for a visit last weekend, and he was given Feb. 1 as his formal signing day, Mimura said.

By Wednesday, Jackson was off of the list of prospects the KU football staff was recruiting. Media reports connected the flip-flop to the Title IX investigation at Boise State, although KU Athletics officials did not confirm that.

Although Jackson accepted a scholarship offer from KU head coach David Beaty and his staff, the university had not at that point examined Jackson’s merit as a transfer student, the Journal-World reported Wednesday.

“We have a policy that we vet every transfer student-athlete,” associate athletics director Jim Marchiony said Wednesday, “and that vetting means background checks, conversations with people. And until that process is done, we don’t even submit the prospect’s name for admission.”

Asked Friday about the cease and desist letter, Marchiony declined to answer whether KU would reconsider Jackson’s offer or comment on Tackett’s social media posts.

“In light of ongoing litigation with Tackett, we don't believe it's appropriate to answer these questions,” Marchiony said.

Mimura said she was in communication with attorneys at both Boise State and KU.

“We recognize that KU has the discretion of not offering him a scholarship and allowing him to transfer as a student athlete,” Mimura said. “I’m hoping that they will.”

