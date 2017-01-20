Cab driver charged in fatal crash that killed Kansas man

— A Des Moines cab driver has been charged with vehicular homicide for a crash that killed one Kansas man and injured another.

Authorities say 29-year-old Mohamed Diriye also is charged with second-offense operating while intoxicated. Online court records don’t list an attorney who could comment for him.

The crash occurred shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday, when the cab ran off a road into a ravine. The Polk County (Iowa) Sheriff’s Office says 49-year-old Shawn Koltiska, of Augusta, died in the crash. Another passenger was injured: 48-year-old Joseph Foster, of Garden Plain. He was taken to a hospital. Diriye was treated and released.

