KU announces annual race and sports symposium event

Sports sociologist Harry Edwards will be the keynote speaker at the University of Kansas’ annual race and sports symposium, KU announced Wednesday.

The KU School of Business, the Langston Hughes Center and Kansas Athletics will present “The Power of Sport: A Conversation on Business, Race and Sports” at 6 p.m. Feb. 2, in the Kansas Union Ballroom. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required to attend and can be done online at eventbrite.com. Donations benefiting the Langston Hughes Center will be accepted.

Edwards, an author and professor emeritus at the University of California, Berkeley, advocated a black athlete boycott of the 1968 Olympics and later consulted on diversity issues for the MLB, NBA and NFL.

The event also includes a panel discussion featuring former KU basketball and WNBA player Tamecka Dixon and KU track athlete and Olympic gold medalist Billy Mills. The moderator will be Shawn Alexander, associate professor and graduate director of African & African-American studies and director of the Langston Hughes Center.

