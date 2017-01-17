Kansas lawmaker pursuing bathroom bill targeting transgender students

Topeka — A conservative Kansas House member says he's drafting a bill to require transgender students in public schools to use bathrooms associated with their genders at birth.
Republican Rep. John Whitmer of Wichita said Tuesday his bill also would impose the same policy for locker rooms and accommodations for students on overnight trips.
Whitmer said he plans to introduce the measure soon. He said it will not apply to private schools or higher education, and it won't allow people to sue for damages if a school violates the policy.
He and other supporters of such a policy believe it would protect students and their privacy.
But LGBT-rights advocate Tom Witt says transgender students shouldn't be singled out because it will make them targets for bullying.
Comments
Nolan McPherson 6 hours, 43 minutes ago
What's the ratio between privacy violations between transgender students and republicans?
Alex Landazuri 6 hours, 43 minutes ago
because they have nothing better to deal with? smdh.....
Nancy Hamilton 6 hours, 2 minutes ago
Brought to you by the department of Creating a Solution for a Non-existant Problem and the department of Distracting People from The Real Problem.
Paul Beyer 5 hours, 31 minutes ago
Kansas has major financial problems, But a scumbag republican is really concerned with a non-existent problem . Seems he really needs to to pander to his ignorant, homophobic base to get re-elected. After all, the real problem is all those people peeing when they need to.Guess he's one of those peeping under the stall doors or over the urinal dividers. Further note the scumbag doesn't want it to apply to private, "christian" mostly. schools where the real hatred problems are occurring.
Bob Summers 5 hours, 8 minutes ago
Transgenders are harmless. So harmless that Obama commuted the sentence of Chelsea Manning who, as a male, released top secret information to Wikileaks that allowed Liberals to blame Russia for Clinton's Presidential loss.
So why is Kansas attacking harmless transgenders?
Tony Peterson 4 hours, 15 minutes ago
The comparison you're trying to make doesn't even make sense. The two issues have nothing to do with each other.
Greg Cooper 2 hours, 41 minutes ago
Nor does Bob have anything to do with anything. Pathetic little man with a huge intellect using it for nothing.
Aaron McGrogor 34 minutes ago
It's a blatant troll account. Whoever is operating it goes out of their way to make nonsensical arguments in an attempt to inflame others.
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 3 hours, 42 minutes ago
Oh well, I hear Trump is going to drop any investigations of Assange and move him to DC. What's your point?
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 3 hours, 38 minutes ago
I find that more men than women have problems with the transgender bathroom thing. Why? Because women have civilized bathrooms and not "let's compete" urinals. I never know the sex (by the way sex and gender are 2 different things), of the person in the stall next to me, because I'm not a pervert. I don't peek in other people's stalls. Now if someone ever peeks into my stall, regardless of their sexual organs, then I will have them arrested after they are taken care of by the paramedics. I hear mace really stings.
Phillip Chappuie 2 hours, 59 minutes ago
This has been such a problem....where exactly? When? The extremist right wing nonsense peddlers need to focus on issues. I would venture to say most of us have probably had a transgender in the same bathroom at some time and never knew. It will happen again and you will never know it. How about fixing the budget and the broken KantCare clearinghouse? You know, real life issues that effect all of us daily. The Faux Governor's road map for Kansas is on a glide path for the ditch. Fix that and stop with bathroom idiocy.
Greg Cooper 2 hours, 38 minutes ago
All seems pretty clear, Phillip. Makes a sane person wonder why the legislator doesn't see that.
