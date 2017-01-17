Today's news

Kansas House committee will consider halting campus carry

No guns allowed signs are posted on doors leading into Wescoe Hall on the University of Kansas campus on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. Jayhawk Boulevard and Strong Hall are reflected in the glass.

Photo by Sara Shepherd. Enlarge photo.

No guns allowed signs are posted on doors leading into Wescoe Hall on the University of Kansas campus on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. Jayhawk Boulevard and Strong Hall are reflected in the glass.

By Associated Press

January 17, 2017

Advertisement

Topeka — Several Kansas lawmakers are seeking to weaken a law that will allow concealed guns on state college campuses starting this summer.

A bill introduced Tuesday would permanently exempt several types of health care facilities and colleges from the law that allows guns in public buildings. That exemption will otherwise expire July 1.

One of the bill's backers, Overland Park Republican Rep. Stephanie Clayton, says lawmakers have heard from constituents who want campus carry stopped.

But Rep. John Whitmer says the bill is "dead on arrival" and possibly won't even get a committee hearing.

Governor Sam Brownback signed the original measure. He has said through a spokeswoman that he supports the Second Amendment, but will give "due consideration to any bill that reaches his desk."

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

Marketplace
Today's lunch specials

Henry T's Bar & Grill $6.99 Pepperoni and Italian sausage grinder · With one side. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Set'em Up Jacks $5.00 BBQ Tuesday! Pulled pork or smoked chicken sandwiches · All day long

Boulevard Grill $7.00 Beef Eater Sandwich · Grilled marble rye bread stuffed with roast beef, ...

See all specials · Get lunch specials e-mail