Fire damages Eudora laundromat

A fire at a Eudora laundromat caused an estimated $17,000 in damage Saturday morning, the Eudora fire department said.

Eudora Fire Chief Ken Keiter said the fire at Cardinal Cleaners, 1402 Church St., Suite A, started at about 11:30 a.m. from a lint buildup in a dryer.

“We were fortunate because the woman who put the clothes in the dryer stayed at the site instead of leaving,” he said. “She noticed the fire and called 911 right away. Let that be a lesson to stick around when you put clothes in a dryer, even at home.”

The building sustained fire and smoke damage, as well as a small amount of water damage from the 100 gallons used to fight the fire, Keiter said. There was also some smoke damage to the adjacent Mateo Chiropractic, 1402 Church St., Suite B, and Jacque’s Place Family Hair and Nails, 1402 Church St., Suite C, the chief said.

The Eudora and Wakarusa township fire departments responded to the fire. The Eudora Fire Department cleared the scene at 1 p.m.

