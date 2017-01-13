High-ranking Indian education official will speak at Haskell convocation

Haskell Indian Nations University’s spring convocation is set for 4 p.m. Tuesday at Haskell Auditorium, the university has announced. The public is invited to attend the event.

The keynote speaker will be Bartholomew "Bart" Stevens, who is acting deputy bureau director for school operations for the federal Bureau of Indian Education, according to Haskell’s announcement. Stevens oversees the BIE’s teacher and principal recruitment, acquisitions and grants, school facilities, educational technology and communications.

Stevens has held multiple positions with tribal schools and the BIE throughout his career, including as acting director of the BIE in 2010.

He is an enrolled member of the San Carlos Apache Tribe in Arizona. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Utah State University and an additional master’s degree from the University of Utah.

