Today's news

Kansas Statehouse to add mural celebrating Brown v. Board of Education

Kenya Cox, executive director of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission, carries a rendering of a mural commemorating the Brown v. Board of Education decision during the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback said the mural would be painted on the third floor of the Statehouse and would occur within his term.

Photo by Nick Krug. Enlarge photo.

Kenya Cox, executive director of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission, carries a rendering of a mural commemorating the Brown v. Board of Education decision during the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback said the mural would be painted on the third floor of the Statehouse and would occur within his term.

By Associated Press

January 12, 2017

Advertisement

Governor Sam Brownback says a new mural will be added to the third floor of the Kansas Capitol celebrating the historic 1954 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned segregated education.

Brownback unveiled a mockup of the mural Thursday at the state's Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration. Artist Michael Young will paint the mural. It has a group of students of different races with their teacher in the foreground and the building in the background.

Raytown School District Assistant Superintendent Anthony Moore spoke on the importance of unity at the MLK Jr. Day celebration and invoked the words of leaders, including President Barack Obama, Abraham Lincoln and Martin Luther King, Jr.

Moore says Americans have to continue striving for King's dream.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

Marketplace

LMH South Therapy Services 785-505-3720

Find more businesses on Marketplace

Arts & Entertainment · Bars · Theatres · Restaurants · Coffeehouses · Libraries · Antiques · Services