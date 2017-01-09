Today's news

Lawrence High School to host Hispanic College Fair

By Staff Report

January 9, 2017

Lawrence High School will host its third annual Hispanic College Fair from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at LHS, 1901 Louisiana St.

The event, open to ninth- through 12th-graders and their families, will be held in the school's rotunda and cafeteria. Bilingual information from universities, colleges and local Hispanic support centers will be presented throughout the evening, with food and bilingual presentations available starting at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. Informational booths will be featured from 6 to 8 p.m. in the rotunda.

Free child care will be provided.

