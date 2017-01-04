Diversion application accepted for Lawrence man accused of sexually harassing New Zealand blogger

As long as he can stay out of trouble, there will be no criminal trial for a Lawrence man accused of sexually harassing an overseas blogger.

In late December the Douglas County District Attorney's Office accepted a diversion application from Kalim Akeba Lloyd Dowdell, 20, his attorney, Keith White, said Wednesday morning.

Dowdell was arrested in August 2015, and faced a single, misdemeanor charge of harassment by telecommunications device. He applied for a diversion in September.

White said he believed Dowdell had no prior criminal history in Douglas County District Court, which is often a factor in whether a diversion agreement is approved.

Though White said Dowdell’s diversion application was accepted, Cheryl Wright-Kunard, assistant to Douglas County District Attorney Charles Branson, said the agreement has not yet been filed with the court so it is not technically in effect just yet.

Once attorneys examine the document to ensure its accuracy and then file it with the court, the prosecution must be stayed by an order from the case’s judge, Wright-Kunard said.

“It is not until the court signs the order to stay prosecution that the defendant is on diversion for that case,” she said.

If Dowdell is able to complete the terms of his diversion agreement, he will not be convicted of the harassment charge. However, the diversion will remain on his record unless he later files for an expungement.

According to an arrest affidavit filed in district court, Dowdell sent sexually explicit messages to several people using a number of different social media accounts.

One of his reported victims, Rachel Gronback, of New Zealand, said Dowdell sent her unwanted and inappropriate pictures. When she asked for an apology she received what she considered a half-hearted response, so she filed a police report and sent investigators a packet documenting the messages.

Before Dowdell's diversion process began, Gronback had committed to coming to the United States in the event of a criminal trial. She could not be reached for comment Wednesday morning.

In late November Dowdell published a written statement on his public Facebook page saying that White, his parents and his school — he attended Lawrence's Veritas Christian School at the time of the incident — told him not to speak out.

"Around a year ago I made a very big mistake and I knew that from the beginning," he wrote. "I wasn't at the best place in my life but that's not an excuse; I didn't handle it the right way all. I apologized for my wrong doings to her but she did not feel it was good enough."

Among other things, Dowdell said he was suspended from school — Veritas previously declined to comment on the incident — and that he visited a therapist for months.

"I'm a funny, kind, out going guy and my actions didn't show that which made me very disappointed in myself," he wrote. "I always took full responsibility for my actions and I truly am sorry. I made a mistake and I learned from it, that's truly what life's about is it not?"

Dowdell also thanked his family and friends for supporting him over the past months. Dozens of people 'liked' the message and others commented, offering their support.

Through a written message Gronback offered only two words regarding Dowdell's statement: "Not impressed."

If Dowdell had been convicted of the misdemeanor, he could have faced up to 12 months in jail and/or a fine of up to $2,500.

