Lawrence City Commission to hear update from local grocery group

There has been a lot of talk about the prospect of a downtown grocery store in recent years, and the City Commission is set to get an update on some of it.

A downtown grocery store committee has been meeting for the past four years and will provide an update to the commission at its meeting Tuesday. It will be the first time the committee — a local organization not run by the city — has made a presentation to the commission.

Ted Boyle, a member of the committee, said the update is meant to inform commissioners on the local effort to get a full-service grocery to locate downtown. Boyle said he plans to give a historical overview of the committee.

“The only thing we are doing is bringing the City Commission up to speed on what we have been doing for the last four years and why this grocery store is needed,” said Boyle, who is also the North Lawrence Improvement Association president.

The committee meets weekly and has representatives from several neighborhoods surrounding downtown, including East Lawrence, Brook Creek, Old West Lawrence and North Lawrence. Boyle said that two residents from those neighborhoods also plan to speak as part of the committee’s update.

In addition, Boyle said information will be provided about the city’s food deserts, which include downtown and some of the adjacent neighborhoods. Citywide, more than one-fourth of all Lawrence residents live within a federally designated food desert, a low-income district where the majority of residents live more than one mile from a full-service grocery store.

A local development group has been working on the concept of a downtown grocery store for years, but a project has yet to make a development filing with the city. The current plan — led by Lawrence businessmen Doug Compton and Mike Treanor — is to convert the former Borders bookstore site at Seventh and New Hampshire streets into a multistory residential and commercial building that would house a grocery store on the ground floor. The upper stories would house apartments.

The committee has been in contact with the developers and grocers related to the potential project at the Borders location, but Boyle said the update only deals with the committee’s own organizing efforts. The commission is scheduled to receive the update as part of its regular agenda.

The City Commission will convene at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.