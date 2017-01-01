Kansas prosecutor retires after more than 30 years

— A Kansas prosecutor who helped send some of Wichita’s most notorious criminals to prison or death row is retiring after more than three decades.

As Sedgwick County chief deputy district attorney, Kim Parker has supervised and managed dozens of attorneys, investigators and legal support staff members as well as acted as lead counsel in more than 200 jury trials, the Wichita Eagle reported.

“A lot of the stuff that I’ve done people don’t talk about over dinner,” Parker, 59, told the newspaper. “They’re some really tragic cases.”

Parker put together a court case against the BTK serial killer that ended with his guilty pleas to 10 killings. She also helped secure a conviction against Scott Roeder, who admitted to killing abortion provider Dr. George Tiller in 2009 inside Tiller’s Wichita church.

Parker persuaded a jury to give death sentences to Jonathan and Reginald Carr, who were convicted of sexually assault, robbing and fatally shooting five people in a snowy field as part of a multiday rampage in December 2000. And she prosecuted a former law enforcement officer who was convicted in the long unsolved 1986 slaying of a 5-year-old Goddard girl that was the subject of a TV special.

Working as a prosecutor, “you get a little bit of the law enforcement life. You get a little bit of the legal life. And then you get a little bit of the stage life — you know, that ability to work up a case and present it in a way that is understandable and effective,” Parker said. “And that’s interesting. It’s exciting.”

Parker has worked under three Sedgwick County district attorneys since 1982. Her last day of duty was Friday. She plans to travel more and anticipates working for the Kansas Counties District Attorney’s Association to help with problems prosecutors face in the state.

“I’ve been richly blessed with input from so many people, and as I leave, I think what a lucky, lucky woman I am,” Parker said.

