KU basketball player Josh Jackson charged with property damage in car vandalism case

University of Kansas basketball player Josh Jackson is being charged with one count of criminal damage to property for allegedly damaging a car outside a Lawrence bar in December.

Jackson is being issued a summons to appear in court for criminal damage to property of less than $1,000, a misdemeanor, Douglas County District Attorney Charles Branson announced Friday.

The charge stems from a Dec. 9 argument that started at the Yacht Club, 530 Wisconsin St., and spilled outside.

A woman told police who arrived at the scene that the car she was driving had been damaged by “a known person and other unknown individual(s),” Branson said in a news release Friday. Investigating officers determined that the woman threw a drink on a male patron in the bar, then a friend of that patron — Jackson — followed the woman to her car at 545 Wisconsin St. and argued with her. During the argument, the woman’s car was damaged in several places.

Witnesses said they saw Jackson kick the driver’s door and a rear taillight, Branson said, and the car sustained more damage than that.

However, witnesses at the scene “were unable to specifically identify other individual(s) that caused damage to the vehicle other than Jackson,” Branson said.

Total damage to the vehicle was estimated to be $3,150, according to Branson. Damage to the door and taillight was estimated to be $1,127.45.

Branson explained why Jackson was not charged with felony criminal damage, which is damage exceeding $1,000.

“The state can’t prove beyond a reasonable doubt that all the damage to the door and taillight were caused by Jackson due to other unidentifiable individual(s) damaging the vehicle,” Branson said.

Jackson is scheduled to enter a plea at 3 p.m. April 12 in Douglas County District Court, according to court records.

Fellow KU basketball player Lagerald Vick is among witnesses listed in the court’s charging document against Jackson.

The Kansas City Star reported earlier this month that Vick and Jackson were both persons of interest in the vandalism case, citing “multiple sources.” Law enforcement did not confirm at the time that either man was involved.

Others listed as witnesses include three female KU athletes, one of whom is the woman listed in a corresponding police report as the victim and reporting party in the vandalism case.

Lawrence police and district attorney’s office representatives did not immediately respond to inquiries Friday seeking more information about Vick’s involvement.

Jackson, 20, is a 6-foot-8-inch freshman guard from Detroit.

His status with the team wasn’t immediately clear Friday morning. Associate athletics director for public affairs Jim Marchiony said that KU Athletics would release a statement later in the day.

The Jayhawks’ next game is Saturday in Austin, against the University of Texas.

