KU basketball player Josh Jackson charged with property damage in car vandalism case

University of Kansas basketball player Josh Jackson is being charged with one count of criminal damage to property for allegedly damaging a car outside a Lawrence bar in December.
Jackson is being issued a summons to appear in court for criminal damage to property of less than $1,000, a misdemeanor, Douglas County District Attorney Charles Branson announced Friday.
The charge stems from a Dec. 9 argument that started at the Yacht Club, 530 Wisconsin St., and spilled outside.
A woman told police who arrived at the scene that the car she was driving had been damaged by “a known person and other unknown individual(s),” Branson said in a news release Friday. Investigating officers determined that the woman threw a drink on a male patron in the bar, then a friend of that patron — Jackson — followed the woman to her car at 545 Wisconsin St. and argued with her. During the argument, the woman’s car was damaged in several places.
Witnesses said they saw Jackson kick the driver’s door and a rear taillight, Branson said, and the car sustained more damage than that.
However, witnesses at the scene “were unable to specifically identify other individual(s) that caused damage to the vehicle other than Jackson,” Branson said.
Total damage to the vehicle was estimated to be $3,150, according to Branson. Damage to the door and taillight was estimated to be $1,127.45.
Branson explained why Jackson was not charged with felony criminal damage, which is damage exceeding $1,000.
“The state can’t prove beyond a reasonable doubt that all the damage to the door and taillight were caused by Jackson due to other unidentifiable individual(s) damaging the vehicle,” Branson said.
Jackson is scheduled to enter a plea at 3 p.m. April 12 in Douglas County District Court, according to court records.
Fellow KU basketball player Lagerald Vick is among witnesses listed in the court’s charging document against Jackson.
The Kansas City Star reported earlier this month that Vick and Jackson were both persons of interest in the vandalism case, citing “multiple sources.” Law enforcement did not confirm at the time that either man was involved.
Others listed as witnesses include three female KU athletes, one of whom is the woman listed in a corresponding police report as the victim and reporting party in the vandalism case.
Lawrence police and district attorney’s office representatives did not immediately respond to inquiries Friday seeking more information about Vick’s involvement.
Jackson, 20, is a 6-foot-8-inch freshman guard from Detroit.
His status with the team wasn’t immediately clear Friday morning. Associate athletics director for public affairs Jim Marchiony said that KU Athletics would release a statement later in the day.
The Jayhawks’ next game is Saturday in Austin, against the University of Texas.
Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Josh Berg 4 hours ago
You have to make better decisions when it comes to situations like this. I am not sure exactly what the situation was but I highly doubt that anything that happened warranted him kicking a door in.
David Holroyd 3 hours, 41 minutes ago
Oh, what the heck. He's just a kid. Bill Self will overlook this and have him sit on the bench for a bit..and carry the dirty towels around for punishment.
After all, what University wants upstanding players? A local potentate in city government once told me, that the football team will get players that you would not want your daughter to date, but as long as they can punt so it goes. The same seems to be true with the basketball team.
And Mangino was considered to be mean to the players? Time again for a Mangino in all aspects of KU sports.
Snarky, over and out! 2/24/2017
Galen Gillaspie 3 hours, 10 minutes ago
The team is starting to look really good and is starting to look like a bunch of thugs, I have high hopes for every team that coach Self puts out there every year but these guys are starting to make the school look bad. Has the person in charge of keeping these players out of trouble fallen asleep on the job or what? This team seems to have more players in trouble than any past team that I can remember for a long time and we have more coming down the pike with the young girl involved at the hall where all the players stay. I know you are innocent until you are proven guilty but all these things make Kansas look bad. Somebody needs to get a grip on things and fast. Make all of us proud to say we are from Kansas and not be ashamed when some one ask about our team.
Jenny Hutchinson 1 hour, 44 minutes ago
He should have been charged with a felony. Any regular person would have been. This DA needs to be replaced. He bows down to KU.
Will Babbit 1 hour, 19 minutes ago
What felony do you think he committed? Or should they just make one up?
Phil Minkin 51 minutes ago
What do you call a KU basketball player in a 3 piece suit? The defendant.
Jocelyn Kennedy 29 minutes ago
They were provoked, yes it was wrong but I can easily see how it played out. Popular people from all eras have been provoked and then only one side of the story told. It's just a little odd there are so many little instances so close together. These guys have big targets on their backs from those wanting to make us look bad. But I agree that there surely is a mentor of some kind watching out for these kids who has fallen off the job.
Sign in to comment