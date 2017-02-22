Tax veto override vote falls short in Senate

Topeka — The Kansas Senate came up three votes short in an attempt to override Gov. Sam Brownback's veto of a bill that would have reversed many of the tax cuts he championed in 2012, but the debate over his tax policies is far from over.
Supporters of the bill needed 27 votes to override Brownback's veto, but they received only 24.
The vote came just a few hours after the override effort passed in the House, 85-40.
Still, the votes showed that Brownback and his tax policies have lost support from a solid majority of lawmakers in both chambers.
Senate roll call for motion to override veto (02-22-17)
|Yea (24):
Berger
Billinger
Bollier
Bowers
Doll
Faust-Goudeau
Francisco
Givens
Goddard
Haley
Hardy
Hawk
Hensley
Holland
Kelly
Kerschen
Longbine
McGinn
Pettey
Rogers
Schmidt
Skubal
Sykes
Taylor
|Nay (16):
Alley
Baumgardner
Denning
Estes
Fitzgerald
LaTurner
Lynn
Masterson
Olson
Petersen
Pilcher-Cook
Pyle
Suellentrop
Tyson
Wagle
Wilborn
Even some senators who voted against the override said there will be other plans put forth this session that will address the large reduction in individual rates and the so-called LLC loophole that exempts more than 330,000 farmers and business owners from paying taxes on their business income.
Senate Republican Leader Jim Denning, of Overland Park, who voted to sustain the veto, also said he would not consider Brownback's own tax and budget plan for the next two years.
"As far as the governor's tax plan and budget plan, it's insulting to me," he said. "I don't even want to waste my time on it."
The votes came the day before Brownback is scheduled to speak in Washington, D.C., at the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC. Brownback is listed as a speaker in a panel discussion titled "The States vs, The State: How Governors are Reclaiming America's Promise."
Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Greg Cooper 47 minutes ago
Some of the nay-sayers voted for the bill originally. This shows the cowardice and lack of concern for the state of the state of those who switched sides in the override vote.
I am especially incensed at Wagle. She has no reason to vote against this other than that she can't see past her anger at rationality and is willing to take down the state for no good reason, and many terrible excuses for reason.
James Nelson 45 minutes ago
Can we really handle more republican lies? They are getting very bold. We all know what a mess Brownback's tax policies have presented the state. Its so bad that many republicans are lining up against the governor. Senate republican leader Jim Denning , Overland Park, has been recently quoted as saying "As far as the governor's tax plan and budget plan, it's insulting to me," he said. "I don't even want to waste my time on it." He, and senate president Susan Wagle, then go out and vote to sustain Brownback's veto of the bill that would have finally bailed Kansas out of the hole Brownback dug for us. Go figure. Do Kansas voters have any sense of what honesty is when they step into the voting booth? Since Secretary of State Kobach is in charge of voting in Kansas maybe we could talk him into sponsoring training to teach voters how to discern a lack of integrity on the part of candidates. Fat chance, you say? Yeah, you're probably right.
Richard Heckler 39 minutes ago
This is a game Wagle has been playing for some time. Comes out initially supporting the smart thinking with a taste of populist then when the chips are down she votes like an ALEC puppet.....
Susan Wagle cannot be trusted. Kansas can live without Susan Wagle!
Myself like some others became immediately apprehensive when Wagle adopted the Brownback positions as to why Brownback's losing tax plan was not working.
Richard Heckler 37 minutes ago
"The votes came the day before Brownback is scheduled to speak in Washington, D.C., at the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC. Brownback is listed as a speaker in a panel discussion titled "The States vs, The State: How Governors are Reclaiming America's Promise."
This man seems to be doing the same thing he did as a Senator. Wandering about the country making speeches aka gathering special interest campaign kick backs.
GOP austerity is a disaster of Greek proportions: Sam Brownback, Bobby Jindal & the economic scam of the century. America isn't Greece, but we can see in Kansas and Louisiana the disastrous consequences of Greek-style austerity
http://www.salon.com/2015/07/02/gop_austerity_is_a_disaster_of_greek_proportions_sam_brownback_bobby_jindal_the_economic_scam_of_the_century/
Richard Heckler 30 minutes ago
End Special Interest Financing
STOP Citizens United
http://act.endcitizensunited.org/page/signup/help-us-overturn-citizens-united-gbs
End Corporate Rule
http://www.endcorporaterule.us
Time and again, whether we are seeking sensible healthcare, environmental, economic, or foreign policy—supported by a majority of Americans—we hit a barrier, because corporate lobbyists and donors have managed to get between our legislators and us.
http://www.pdamerica.org/issues/end-corporate-rule
9 Strategies to End Corporate Rule
http://www.yesmagazine.org/issues/9-strategies-to-end-corporate-rule/9-strategies-to-end-corporate-rule
Sign in to comment