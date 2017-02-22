Tax veto override vote falls short in Senate

— The Kansas Senate came up three votes short in an attempt to override Gov. Sam Brownback's veto of a bill that would have reversed many of the tax cuts he championed in 2012, but the debate over his tax policies is far from over.

Supporters of the bill needed 27 votes to override Brownback's veto, but they received only 24.

The vote came just a few hours after the override effort passed in the House, 85-40.

Still, the votes showed that Brownback and his tax policies have lost support from a solid majority of lawmakers in both chambers.

Senate roll call for motion to override veto (02-22-17) Yea (24):

Berger

Billinger

Bollier

Bowers

Doll

Faust-Goudeau

Francisco

Givens

Goddard

Haley

Hardy

Hawk

Hensley

Holland

Kelly

Kerschen

Longbine

McGinn

Pettey

Rogers

Schmidt

Skubal

Sykes

Taylor

Nay (16):

Alley

Baumgardner

Denning

Estes

Fitzgerald

LaTurner

Lynn

Masterson

Olson

Petersen

Pilcher-Cook

Pyle

Suellentrop

Tyson

Wagle

Wilborn



Even some senators who voted against the override said there will be other plans put forth this session that will address the large reduction in individual rates and the so-called LLC loophole that exempts more than 330,000 farmers and business owners from paying taxes on their business income.

Senate Republican Leader Jim Denning, of Overland Park, who voted to sustain the veto, also said he would not consider Brownback's own tax and budget plan for the next two years.

"As far as the governor's tax plan and budget plan, it's insulting to me," he said. "I don't even want to waste my time on it."

The votes came the day before Brownback is scheduled to speak in Washington, D.C., at the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC. Brownback is listed as a speaker in a panel discussion titled "The States vs, The State: How Governors are Reclaiming America's Promise."

