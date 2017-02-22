Search for suspect called off after high speed chase

The Kansas Highway Patrol, Kansas Turnpike Authority, and Douglas County authorities searched an area just north of Clinton Lake following a car chase early Wednesday.

Radio traffic indicated a Kansas Turnpike Authority Trooper spotted a stolen vehicle driving westbound on Interstate 70 passing the North Second Street exit around 2:40 a.m.. The driver of the vehicle did not stop for the trooper.

The suspect vehicle continued westbound on the turnpike to the South Lawrence Trafficway interchange, where the driver exited and sped southbound on Kansas Highway 10. The trooper continued in pursuit westbound on U.S. Highway 40 and then westbound on North 1600 Road. The pursuit ended when the suspect turned south on East 550 Road and followed it to a dead-end, where the gravel road becomes a boat ramp.

Radio traffic from the pursuing trooper indicated that the suspect was last seen running east into the woods from near the boat ramp and left his wallet in the stolen car.

A Kansas Highway Patrol helicopter along with two K-9 units responded and searched the area for the suspect.

Troopers called off the search just after 4:45 a.m. after the helicopter and K-9 units advised they were not able to locate anyone in the area.

The suspect vehicle was allegedly stolen in Kansas City, Missouri. Speeds during the pursuit were reported to have reached as high as 105mph on Interstate 70.

No other details were immediately available.

