Kansas lawmakers consider legalizing medical marijuana

Topeka — Kansas lawmakers are considering legalizing medical marijuana for certain medical conditions.
The Senate Federal and State Affairs Committee heard the bill Monday. If it passes, Kansas would join 28 other states that have some type of medical marijuana program.
Supporters say medical marijuana could help patients who have exhausted available medicine options. Melissa Ragsdale, whose 7-year-old son suffers from seizures, told the committee industrial hemp cannabidiol helped her son but it only stops certain seizures and that broader access could help.
Supporters also say marijuana would be better than potentially harmful prescription narcotics.
Kansas Association of Chiefs of Police Lobbyist Ed Klumpp argues marijuana should go through a vetting process like other prescription drugs. He says legalizing usage for some people makes stopping illegal marijuana use more difficult.
Comments
Joe Blackford II 1 hour, 52 minutes ago
Mr. Ed says "legalizing usage for some people makes stopping illegal marijuana use more difficult."
Shirley, we need more of a documented source than "Mr. Ed says."
I read the Denver Post daily. Just last week, there was an article on an illegal marijuana grow that led to a Nebraska distribution network.
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/17/nebraska-marijuana-network-bust/
$1.3 billion in LEGAL medical & recreational marijuana sales brought in close to $200 million in taxes and fees last year, the Colorado Department of Revenue said.
By comparison, the LJW recently ran an article which stated KS ag exports were $3.2 billion in 2015.
Even Mr. Ed would tell Wilbur "that's a lot of oats."
Parachute, CO: pop. 1,100:
"Colorado mountain town approves first drive-through marijuana shop Marijuana accounted for nearly 30 percent of the community’s 2016 sales tax revenue of just over $1 million"
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/20/colorado-drive-through-marijuana-shop/
Nathan Anderson 1 hour, 49 minutes ago
Legalize it for recreational use as well so we can get out of this financial mess.
MerriAnnie Smith 20 minutes ago
Ed Klumpp needs to find a way to walk a mile in other people's shoes.
Why is legal marijuana as bad as legal alcohol and nicotine?
Sure would be nice if state leaders would put on their thinking caps before they go to work.
Bob Summers 10 minutes ago
Liberals high on weed are easier to deal with.
Legalize it.
