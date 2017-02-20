Today's news

Former Wichita mayor announces candidacy for Kansas governor

In this file photo from May 31, 2009, Mayor Carl Brewer sits during a news conference at city hall in Wichita, Kan. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

AP File Photo. Enlarge photo.

In this file photo from May 31, 2009, Mayor Carl Brewer sits during a news conference at city hall in Wichita, Kan. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

By Associated Press

February 20, 2017

Advertisement

Wichita — Former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer is entering the race to be the next governor of Kansas.

Brewer, a Democrat, announced his candidacy Monday. He plans campaign stops in Wichita, Topeka and Kansas City.

The 59-year-old Brewer said in a news release that he has the experience and passion to "get the State of Kansas back on track."

Brewer was Wichita mayor from 2007 to 2015 and also served six years as a city councilman. Since leaving the mayor's office, he has been in government relations at Spirit AeroSystems.

Brewer pledged to visit every corner of the state. He says he offers new leadership that will restore confidence in state government.

Republican Gov. Sam Brownback, who is in his second term, cannot seek re-election because of term limits.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

Marketplace

D & D Tire Company 785-843-0191

Find more businesses on Marketplace

Arts & Entertainment · Bars · Theatres · Restaurants · Coffeehouses · Libraries · Antiques · Services