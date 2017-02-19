Search underway for 17-year-old boy who disappeared while fishing on Douglas County State Fishing Lake

A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office search and recovery team continues to search Douglas County Fishing Lake for a 17-year-old boy who disappeared after the boat he was on capsized late Saturday night.

Douglas County Undersheriff Jim Martin said it was reported at about 10 p.m. Saturday that two 17-year-old boys were apparently fishing on the lake just northeast of Baldwin City when their jon boat capsized.

“Only one surfaced,” Martin said. “We’re not 100 percent sure he didn’t make it to shore, but there has been no sign of him. There’s no indication we should be searching anywhere but where we are.”

Martin said he did not know whether the two young men were wearing life vests. The young man who reported the incident was uninjured and is home with family, he said.

Sheriff’s office personnel have been on the scene since late Saturday, and a dive team arrived with sunup, Martin said. The search of the lake is concentrating on its north side near the dam and its eastern fork, he said.

“We’ll continue to search the surface,” he said. “We'll send divers down when we find anything interesting.”

The Journal-World will update the story as more details become available.

