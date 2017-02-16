Bill repealing Brownback tax cuts passes House easily; Senate scheduled to vote tomorrow

— A tax bill that would repeal many of the tax cuts Gov. Sam Brownback championed in 2012 easily passed the Kansas House Thursday, but by fewer votes than it received in a preliminary vote a day earlier.

The bill now heads to the Kansas Senate, which has already scheduled debate and a vote on Friday.

The bill would raise just over $1 billion in new revenue over the next two years by repealing, retroactive to Jan. 1, the so-called LLC loophole that exempts more than 330,000 farmers and business owners from paying taxes on their nonwage business income.

Also, effective next year, it raises income tax rates on many Kansans and reinstates a third income tax bracket for individuals earning more than $50,000 a year, or couples filing jointly who earn more than $100,000 a year.

Brownback issued a harshly critical statement on the bill Wednesday, saying it would “pummel the pocketbook of middle class families” and hurt small businesses, whom he called “Kansas job creators.” He stopped short, however, of saying he would veto the bill.

House Democratic Leader Jim Ward, of Wichita, said a family of four earning $50,000 a year would actually pay only about $22 in additional state taxes if the bill becomes law.

On Wednesday, 83 House members voted to advance the bill to final action. On that final action vote Thursday, however, seven members switched their votes from yes to no, including one Democrat, Rep. John Alcala, of Topeka.

The six Republicans who switched were Reps. Doug Blex, of Independence; Lonnie Clark, of Junction City; Willie Dove, of Bonner Springs; Mary Martha Good, of El Dorado; Greg Lakin, of Wichita; Les Mason, of McPherson; and Ken Rahjes, of Agra.

In addition, one Republican, Abraham Rafie, of Overland Park, switched from a no vote Wednesday to a yes vote Thursday.

