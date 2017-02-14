Lawrence man arrested on suspicion of multiple drug crimes, child endangerment

Lawrence police have arrested a Lawrence man on suspicion of multiple drug-related crimes after obtaining a search warrant based on the smell of marijuana.

The man, Dexter Griffin, 31, was arrested on Jan. 31 on suspicion of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of opiates and two counts of endangering a child.

Officers on Jan. 18 arrived at Griffin’s house on Prospect Avenue, where they intended to serve two warrants regarding felony charges, according to the arrest affidavit in the case. However, once they arrived, they learned that the warrants had been issued due to an error and were no longer valid. After smelling a strong odor of marijuana, however, officers asked to search Griffin’s home, where two children were present, the affidavit says.

Griffin denied the request, according to the affidavit, so the officers applied for, and received, a search warrant. In the home, officers reported finding around three grams of cocaine, 60 grams of marijuana, a scale and other drug paraphernalia.

Griffin was booked into the Douglas County Jail and later released after posting a $2,500 bond, the jail’s online logs indicate. He is currently scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday for a status conference.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.