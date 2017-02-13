Kansas officials look at building new Kansas City airport

Kansas City, Mo. — Kansas officials are considering building an airport in Johnson County to compete with Kansas City International.
Kansas Republican Gov. Sam Brownback told the Kansas City Star the state is exploring the possibility of building a major airport on the Kansas side of the metropolitan area. Several challenges remain for the idea of a Kansas airport because getting plans approved for a new airport often takes years. Building a new airport is also extremely expensive.
Previous talks about renovating Kansas City International and combining all of its gates into a single terminal have stalled.
"Airlines are requesting construction of a new single terminal airport at (KCI), and the state of Kansas is continually looking for new economic development opportunities," Brownback said in an email. "With more than 50 percent of (KCI) passengers coming from Kansas, we are exploring the possibilities of this project."
Airlines like the idea of a single terminal because it would be more efficient, but many passengers like the current multiple-terminal design because it is easy to get into and out of.
Kansas Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer said that a modern terminal could lower enplanement costs and improve the airport's efficiency.
"An airport of this nature has the ability to generate enormous economic impact for the state and we owe it to Kansans to explore the feasibility of this project," Colyer said.
Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Elizabeth Isham Cory said no formal proposals for a new airport have been submitted.
It's not clear what this idea would mean for cross-border cooperation on economic development projects, but Johnson County Commissioner Steve Klike said it's important not to ignore needed airport improvements.
"If Kansas City can't get its act together, it's an open ball game," said Klika, who is also chairman of the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority.
Comments
Don Brennaman 5 hours, 39 minutes ago
So the governor wants to build an airport. How will HE pay for it? Will he just close public schools and pay for it that way? Will he cut more taxes? Republicans in Washington say they are okay with a trillion dollars for infrastructure improvements as long as it is paid for. In a free marketplace if there is profit available let them build it.
Steve Jacob 5 hours, 15 minutes ago
Everyone is making a want list for that sweet infrastructure cash Trump is printing. One, step in line, and it's a long line, and two, the Republicans in Congress have suddenly figured out we have a deficit.
Michael Kort 1 hour, 15 minutes ago
Welcome to fantasy island !
Who is brownie fooling and why ?
He still hasn't built his river that would flow uphill from NE Kansas to the rube farmers who voted for him out in Western Kansas ( that massive water project just evaporated after brownies last election ) .
CONTINUALLY WANTED :.........FOOLS WHO HABITUALLY VOTE FOR REPUBLICAN SCAM ARTISTS ! ! !
Just the cost alone of a dedicated highway exit and roadway into a new airport, would cost tons of cash that KDOT doesn't have after brownie robbed KDOT to pay for his tax handouts to the poor rich people .
Just another manic.......or manipulative ( take your pick ) usual pronouncement from Sam The Scam brownie .
