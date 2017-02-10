Man faces felony charges in reported string of burglaries

A Friday in January began with vodka for one Lawrence man and ended with a string of burglaries, police say.

The man in question, Greg Cunningham, told investigators that he doesn't remember anything after drinking with friends, according to the recently released arrest affidavit in his case. He's currently facing felony charges of aggravated burglary, theft and two counts of burglary alongside two misdemeanor counts of theft.

An arrest affidavit is a document filed by police explaining the grounds for an arrest. Allegations in the document must still be proved in court.

Cunningham, 54, was arrested on Jan. 20 and booked into the Douglas County Jail. He's currently being held in the jail in lieu of a $35,000 bond.

Around 3:28 p.m on Jan. 20 officers arrived at an apartment complex at 1043 Indiana St. for a reported burglary, the affidavit says. There, a woman told officers, Cunningham entered her apartment while presenting himself as a maintenance worker and he began to steal from her and refused to leave.

At one point, the woman told officers, Cunningham jumped from her balcony to a neighboring apartment, according to the affidavit. The man in the next apartment told officers that Cunningham ran to the building's basement.

Downstairs officers found Cunningham with "a large number of items in his pockets, including an Apple watch, a number of rings, a bracelet, an article of women's clothing, a number of headphones, and a pocketful of change," the affidavit says.

Officers arrested Cunningham, who then asked to be taken to Lawrence Memorial Hospital because he had been drinking while on medication, the affidavit says. At the hospital Cunningham was identified as a suspect in two auto burglaries from earlier in the day.

As the investigation continued officers determined Cunningham broke into a Chevrolet Malibu near the intersection of 10th and Indiana streets earlier in the day, the affidavit says. He is also accused of breaking into another car in the 900 block of Indiana Street.

From the two vehicles Cunningham stole beer, keys, a backpack, a wallet, headphones and a book, the affidavit says.

Cunningham was booked into jail after he was released from LMH.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Kristen Dymacek declined to release Cunningham's booking photo to the public, saying that it is "not required to be disclosed under the Kansas Open Records Act."

