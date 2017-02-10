Archive for Friday, February 10, 2017

Lawrence man flown to trauma center after one-vehicle accident, police say

By Mackenzie Clark

February 10, 2017, 10:00 p.m. Updated February 10, 2017, 10:29 p.m.

A Lawrence man was flown to an area trauma center as the result of a one-vehicle accident Friday evening, police said.

Sgt. Troy Squire with the Lawrence Police Department said Galen Morrison, 44, was headed westbound near the 600 block of West 25th Street at 7:30 p.m. Friday when he struck a parked car.

Morrison’s vehicle rolled onto its side and he had to be extracted, Squire said. There were no passengers in the car with him.

Squire said police did not yet know whether alcohol was a factor in the accident or whether Morrison was wearing his seatbelt.

“We are currently conducting an alcohol investigation coinciding with the accident investigation,” Squire said.

Squire said he did not know Morrison’s condition as of 10:15 p.m. Friday, but he said Morrison was communicating with officers on the scene.

The accident is considered one-vehicle because only one car was in motion at the time of the crash, Squire said.

