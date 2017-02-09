Timelines vary for recent campus sex assault reports, investigations and charges

The length of time police spend investigating campus sexual assault reports — and what ultimately becomes of those reports — varies widely.

Typically, police publicly share little to no details about the crime that allegedly occurred and factors affecting whether their investigation is speedy or lengthy.

Following are timelines for campus sex assault investigations covered by the Journal-World in the past few years that occurred on or near the University of Kansas or Haskell Indian Nations University campuses and were reported to law enforcement.

Information is compiled from police reports, arrest and court records, and past stories.

Sexual battery at Oliver Residence Hall

Reported: Jan. 3, 2017, to KU police

Occurred: Sept. 3, 2016

Timeline: KU police forwarded to DA on Tuesday.

Rape at McCarthy Hall apartments

Reported: Dec. 18, 2016, to KU police

Occurred: Dec. 17-18, 2016

Timeline: Under investigation by KU police.

Attempted rape and sexual battery (involving two victims) at Oliver Residence Hall

Reported: Oct. 27, 2016, to KU police

Occurred: Oct. 26, 2016

Timeline: Suspect was arrested Oct. 27 and charged Oct. 28, 2016, with sexual battery and aggravated sexual battery, and has pleaded not guilty.

Sexual battery at Jayhawker Towers apartments

Reported: Oct. 19, 2015, to KU police

Occurred: Aug. 29, 2015

Timeline: KU police forwarded case to DA. Charges were not filed.

Rape at GSP Residence Hall

Reported: April 8 or 9, 2014, to KU police

Occurred: April 8, 2014

Timeline: Suspect was arrested April 9, 2014, but released the following day. He was charged with sexual battery in December 2014 and granted diversion in September 2015.

Rape (involving two victims and two suspects) at Hashinger Hall

Reported: Sometime between Sept. 28 and Oct. 7, 2014, to KU police

Occurred: Sept. 28, 2014

Timeline: Two men were arrested Oct. 7 and charged Oct. 9, 2014, with rape. Their charges were dismissed in December 2014 and expunged in January 2015.

Rape (involving two suspects) at a Haskell residence hall

Reported: Nov. 15, 2014, to Lawrence police

Occurred: Nov. 15, 2014

Timeline: Both men were charged with two counts each of rape on Nov. 17, 2014. After a mistrial in summer 2016, one pleaded no contest to aggravated battery in November 2016 and was sentenced in January 2017 to 60 days in jail plus two years probation. After a mistrial in summer 2016, the second suspect is scheduled for a retrial this month.

Unknown sexual assault (possibly involving more than one suspect and/or victim) at Kappa Sigma fraternity

Reported: Sept. 29, 2014, to Lawrence police

Occurred: Sometime the previous weekend, between Sept. 26 and Sept. 28, 2014

Timeline: Lawrence police submitted report to DA in November 2016. Case is under review by the DA.

Aggravated sexual battery at Jayhawker Towers apartments

Reported: March 30, 2014, to KU police

Occurred: March 30, 2014

Timeline: Suspect was arrested March 30, 2014, but released the following day with no charges. He was charged and pleaded guilty to battery in May 2014, and sentenced to probation.

Rape at Lewis Residence Hall

Reported: Oct. 20, 2013, to KU police

Occurred: Oct. 20, 2013

Timeline: KU police forwarded case to DA, who closed it in early to mid-2015 without filing charges.

