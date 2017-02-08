Baldwin City Police looking for two men who left scene of Tuesday shooting

The Baldwin City Police Department is attempting to identify two men seen leaving the scene of a shooting Tuesday evening.

Baldwin City Police Chief Greg Neis said the 26-year-old man who was shot is not cooperating with investigators in the case. The man was shot shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday at 920 Deer Ridge Court in Baldwin City. He has refused to help identify two men who left the home after the shooting, Neis said. Investigators do not think the man’s wound was the result of violent intent, the chief said.

“There’s nothing to indicate this was anything but an accidental shooting,” he said.

Neis said the single bullet that passed through the man’s lower abdomen did not hit any major organs, he said. He is recovering in Overland Park Regional Hospital from the non-life-threatening wound, he said.

The slug was recovered during the execution of a search warrant, but Neis said he did not yet know its caliber. Police have not yet recovered the weapon, which police are assuming was a handgun, Neis said.

The man, who is a resident of the duplex in which the shooting occurred, has stopped talking to investigators, Neis said. He previously told officers he accidentally shot himself, but that explanation was not consistent with the bullet’s trajectory, the chief said.

Two witnesses said they saw two men leave the scene shortly after the shooting, Neis said. Neither witness could identify the two men, he said.

“That’s the focus of our investigation — identifying those two men,” Neis said.

Those with information on the case may call the Baldwin City Police Department at 785-594-3850 or the Douglas County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 785-843-8477,

