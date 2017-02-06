Eudora youth remains hospitalized after struck by car on Friday evening

A Eudora youth remains in University of Kansas Hospital after a Friday evening car/pedestrian accident.

Eudora Police Chief Bill Edwards said a “young man” was struck by a westbound car at about 7 p.m. while crossing 10th Street at its intersection with Pine Street. He would neither identify the youth nor the driver involved because the incident remained under investigation.

Edwards said the boy was taken by helicopter ambulance to the University of Kansas Hospital, where it was determined the young man had a fractured hip and shoulder as well as facial lacerations. He was in stable condition Sunday, the chief said.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department’s action investigation team was called to the scene to assist with the Eudora Police Department’s investigation, Edwards said. Through an examination of tire marks at the scene, it was determined the car involved was not speeding nor executing any unlawful lane maneuvers, he said. The driver passed a blood alcohol test given at the scene, he said.

The car was impounded and found in good working order and was released to the owner, Edwards said. No citation has been issued to the driver. The closure of the investigation is pending an interview with the pedestrian.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.