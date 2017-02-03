Kansas Senate to move quickly on bill that would repeal Brownback tax cuts

Topeka — Republican leaders in the Kansas Senate are planning to move quickly next week on a tax bill that would repeal the so-called LLC exemption and raise individual income tax rates.
Tax committee chairwoman Caryn Tyson, R-Parker, announced on the Senate floor Friday that she plans to hold an all-day hearing on the bill Monday, possibly extending into Tuesday, and then vote on the bill as early as Tuesday afternoon.
Senate Bill 147 would repeal the exemption for income derived from pass-through business entities, retroactive to Jan. 1, and would raise individual income tax rates by three-tenths of a percent starting in 2018.
The bill was just introduced Thursday afternoon, and the Department of Revenue had not yet published a fiscal impact statement by Friday morning. But officials roughly estimated that the LLC exemption repeal would generate about $230 million a year, and the increase in rates would generate a little over $200 million a year.
it is being dubbed as the "Senate leadership bill," and as such it represents a major change of policy for many in the Republican caucus.
Gov. Sam Brownback, who has said previously that he opposes any reversal of the tax cuts he championed in 2012, did not respond to questions about it following a news conference in his office where he announced a higher-education initiative involving Cowley County Community College and Fort Hays State University.
Comments
Richard Quinlan 7 hours, 7 minutes ago
There still may be some intelligent life in Kansas , props to Ms Tyson
Lynn Grant 5 hours ago
Don't count on Sen. Tyson. She is a Brownback enabler.
Charles Jones 6 hours, 37 minutes ago
People get angry when denied something they want. But far angrier when something they are given is taken away. Let's hope the Kansas Legislature learns a lesson from this. Do your job. Deliberate. Study important policy questions with intellectual honesty. Alfred Laffer has been discredited time and again. Supply side economics ignores the need for healthy demand. New businesses are more vulnerable to sales and property taxes (income only comes later). Ideologue Steve Anderson (BB's first Budget Director) never did, or could, come close to filling the shoes of Duane Goossen (who served both R and D governors).
Poor Kansas.
MerriAnnie Smith 6 hours, 36 minutes ago
I'm giving Brownback an F-minus for his work so far as governor.
I'd do the same for many of the far right legislators but some of them seem to have dropped out due to failing grades.
I'll withhold my ratings on the current legislators until we see how well they perform on the final tests. They're on the line, though, so they might think about that every day. No watching TV when you're supposed to be doing your homework. No more blaming Susie for your poor performance. Now, eat your breakfast, brush your teeth, and when you get to school, remember what you're there for... yeah, the citizens... not the corporations and the ultra wealthy exclusively.
Joda Totten 2 hours, 51 minutes ago
So those who didn't pay taxes for a few years will now be taxed, and those of us who paid taxes during those years will get a tax increase to make up for their tax breaks.
Greg Cooper 2 hours ago
Pretty much. But the ongoing alternative is sure not working!
Steve Jacob 1 hour, 22 minutes ago
It's cute to think Brownback is going to sign this. The LCC exemption is here to stay, until the next Governor takes office (80% chance it's a Republican).
Jeffry Helms 42 minutes ago
I know--we are right smack dab in the middle of a std/drug epidemic and sacrifices have to be made etc. for the good of all-BUT-- In my opinion --the city,state,county etc. pension fund etc.-is "fair"--if someone gets out of bad EVERYDAY etc. and pays into the pension fund-they deserve a pension after 20-30 years of quality service etc.. To give the "wealthy" free healthcare--iS NOT FAIR. In my opinion--so one of those two "options" are close to "going" --who knows which one--we'll see etc.
