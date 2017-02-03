Kansas Senate to move quickly on bill that would repeal Brownback tax cuts

— Republican leaders in the Kansas Senate are planning to move quickly next week on a tax bill that would repeal the so-called LLC exemption and raise individual income tax rates.

Tax committee chairwoman Caryn Tyson, R-Parker, announced on the Senate floor Friday that she plans to hold an all-day hearing on the bill Monday, possibly extending into Tuesday, and then vote on the bill as early as Tuesday afternoon.

Senate Bill 147 would repeal the exemption for income derived from pass-through business entities, retroactive to Jan. 1, and would raise individual income tax rates by three-tenths of a percent starting in 2018.

The bill was just introduced Thursday afternoon, and the Department of Revenue had not yet published a fiscal impact statement by Friday morning. But officials roughly estimated that the LLC exemption repeal would generate about $230 million a year, and the increase in rates would generate a little over $200 million a year.

it is being dubbed as the "Senate leadership bill," and as such it represents a major change of policy for many in the Republican caucus.

Gov. Sam Brownback, who has said previously that he opposes any reversal of the tax cuts he championed in 2012, did not respond to questions about it following a news conference in his office where he announced a higher-education initiative involving Cowley County Community College and Fort Hays State University.

