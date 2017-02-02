911 call from McCarthy Hall on night of reported rape provides new details

A 911 call made from inside McCarthy Hall offers a look into why police responded to the University of Kansas apartment building in mid-December for an incident that has turned into a rape investigation.

The Journal-World requested 911 calls related to a reported rape, runaway and use or possession of drug paraphernalia from KU's Office of Public Safety. Elizabeth Phillips, the office's assistant director, said in an email that only one 911 call was "associated with the report(s) mentioned."

In an audio recording of the call provided to the Journal-World, a man identifying himself as a resident assistant at McCarthy Hall, 1741 Naismith Drive, which houses KU's men's basketball team along with other male students, tells the emergency dispatcher there is an "altercation going on in the building."

"Um, one resident's — I believe it's their guest — has been banging on their door and harassing them," the man said. "I believe she is looking for her phone."

The man tells the dispatcher that he is calling from inside his room on the third floor and the "altercation" was taking place on the third floor as well.

"So I just wanted to give somebody a heads up just in case something else, you know, this kind of gets a little hectic or a little crazy," he said.

When the dispatcher asks the man if he can describe the person banging on the door he said, "No, I haven't stepped outside yet."

"OK, I will send an officer and have them go up to the third floor," the dispatcher said. The call then ended, after one minute and 27 seconds. Some of the call was redacted by KU police.

It was not clear at what time the call was made.

As the Journal-World has previously reported, KU police have been investigating the reported rape of a 16-year-old girl in McCarthy Hall. Currently the case remains open, and no arrests have been made.

While the reported rape took place between 10 p.m. Dec. 17 and 5 a.m. on Dec. 18, it is unclear if the female guest discussed in the 911 call is the same person who reported the rape.

The KU police case number associated with the 911 call stems from a runaway call reported to KU police shortly after 4 a.m. on Dec. 18, according to the university's online crime log.

Previously KU police Deputy Chief James Anguiano said a runaway was picked up, but he declined to offer additional details because the incident involved a minor.

When asked in late January, KU Police Chief Chris Keary would not confirm whether the runaway report was connected to the rape.

McCarthy Hall is an all-male apartment building that houses about 40 students. About half of the hall's residents are KU men's basketball players while the other half are upperclassmen.

It is unclear who lives on the third floor.

Five people, all members of the KU men's basketball team, were listed in the KU police report as witnesses in connection with the reported rape. Others interviewed include a KU Athletics administrator and two 19-year-old women.

Dec. 16 was the last day of fall finals on the KU campus. The night of Dec. 17, the KU men’s basketball team played Davidson College at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo.

Unlike students who live in on-campus residence halls, students living in campus apartments — including McCarthy Hall — can stay over winter break, KU Student Housing director Diana Robertson said.

The building uses biometric access for residents at its entrances, stairwell doors, elevators and apartment doors, Robertson said.

KU men's basketball player Carlton Bragg Jr. on Wednesday was granted a diversion in the drug paraphernalia case that stemmed from that evening.

Sara Shepherd contributed to this report.

