Kobach seeks bill allowing Highway Patrol to enforce immigration laws

Topeka — Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is seeking legislation that would authorize state police to enforce federal immigration laws.
The bill, which has not yet been drafted, was introduced "conceptually" Thursday in the House Federal and State Affairs Committee. Rep. John Whitmer, R-Wichita, introduced the bill on Kobach's behalf.
Immigration enforcement has long been seen as the responsibility of the federal government. Local law enforcement agencies have authority to arrest people living in the country illegally who have violated criminal laws, but they generally only get involved in immigration enforcement when requested to do so by a federal law enforcement agency.
In recent years, several states have enacted laws attempting to regulate immigration. The most notable of those was an Arizona law, adopted in 2010, requiring police to check the immigration status of anyone they stopped or anyone they suspected of being in the state illegally. Kobach played a major role in drafting that legislation.
The U.S. Supreme Court later overturned that law, saying it was pre-empted by federal law.
Kobach was not immediately available for comment Thursday. But Rep. Luis Ruiz, D-Kansas City, said the bill raises a number of concerns for him.
"The Highway Patrol has a lot more to do right now, with their numbers being down and their funding being down to start having extra duties," he said.
The immigration enforcement bill was one of two pieces of legislation introduced on Kobach's behalf Thursday. The second is a bill that was considered last year but died in the House prohibiting local governments and state agencies from adopting "sanctuary" policies for aliens who are unlawfully present in the U.S.
Comments
Tim Foley 5 hours, 25 minutes ago
O M G !
Phillip Chappuie 3 hours, 44 minutes ago
I thought we paid him to be Secretary of State. Go do your job Wally. Leave law enforcement to the proper authority.
MerriAnnie Smith 1 hour, 32 minutes ago
Why not? We already let them steal drugs and money from anybody they stop. They've proven over the years that they won't go too far with anything. And if they do, who cares? They're not stopping people we care anything about... unless it happens to be us or our children they think might be a non-citizen because they don't LOOK LIKE THEM. [sarcasm font needed]
Greg Cooper 1 hour, 26 minutes ago
In this afternoon's Wichita Eagle was a story concerning the Sedgwick County Sheriff, who estimated it would cost his county over a million dollars a year to enforce immigration violations, due to the fact that the county is required to hold the violator, notify the ICE authorities, and wait until ICE elected to pick them up. Experience shows him that the county is holding people too long without ICE taking any action, resulting in costs to the county, and to us as taxpayers.
If immigration law is to be enforced, as the court has said, it is to be enforced by the feds. Kobach knows that. He also must know the costs involved in this bill. And he DOES NOT CARE. In fact, few of the people in power care about the betterment of the nation a long as their little slice of the pie is protected. And that stinks.
MerriAnnie Smith 53 minutes ago
Who cares about that, Greg. As long as the Highway Patrol gets to harass Mexican-looking people.
Hey, where's the fun! Lighten up!
:)
Bill Chappuie 1 hour, 20 minutes ago
Why not let the highway patrol patrol the highways, and let ICE deal with immigration. The highway Patrol would have to house illegals in county jails. Who's gonna pay for that. GO back to doing secretary of state duties.
MerriAnnie Smith 51 minutes ago
And what if they turn out NOT to be illegal? We house them in county jails, while they lose their jobs because they're in jail and not at work, while ICE takes it time getting around to checking them out.
I can envision the jail construction business in Kansas booming while every legal Mexican in the state rots in jail.
Bob Summers 1 hour, 14 minutes ago
These criminals are not immigrants. Criminal trespassing should be handled by law enforcement.
If these criminals were immigrants they would go through proper channels to assimilate.
Why do Liberals favor law breakers?
MerriAnnie Smith 47 minutes ago
Precisely who are you talking about, Bob?
You do realize that the Highway Patrol does not have what it takes to judge and jury whether a person is illegal or not.
Whether a person is illegal is a matter of the proper people investigating and making a judgment.
What next? Do we allow the police to determine who killed someone and immediately execute them?
Fred Whitehead Jr. 22 minutes ago
Way to go Bob!!!!. Yet another stab at the "liberals" you "conservative" fascist dorks seem to find responsible for all the things that you dislike!!!!.
Lessee.......that is about 7 stabs at these imaginary visions of yours this week.
Or was it 8??
Richard Heckler 58 minutes ago
Kobach is a walking talking tax increasing monster ....
Leave the state troopers alone they have enough to do.
Kobach will say anything to stay in the news.......
Richard Heckler 55 minutes ago
Donald Trump Bailed out of Bankruptcy By Russian Crime Bosses
http://www.alternet.org/election-2016/donald-trump-was-bailed-out-bankruptcy-russia-crime-bosses
MerriAnnie Smith 42 minutes ago
And to think.... I was just worried that he was going to turn our country into a part of his United States crime syndicates. It appears he's indebted to every godfather in the world.
Fred Whitehead Jr. 19 minutes ago
Kobach is a fascist jerk. His crusade to prevent people who might vote Democratic from voting is well known.........Nationwide, and now he is in the care and maintenance of Trump.
Lynn Grant 13 minutes ago
Lets see. Trooper numbers are down. The state is broke and can’t afford to hire more. Several counties are patrolled by a single trooper. They can’t adequately cover their territory and do their jobs now. So Kobach wants to put another burden on them which will distract from policing our highways. A burden that is not in the jurisdiction of the state government. The safety of these officers is disregarded, not to mention the cost to local entities. Maybe Kris thinks they could catch some of the 3 to 5 million illegals that voted in the last election.
