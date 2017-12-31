Learn how to avoid illness at January Senior Supper

Now that we’ve had a chance to exchange germs during the holidays, it might be worthwhile to attend the next Senior Supper and Seminar at Lawrence Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Ashley Bloom of Mt. Oread Family Practice will discuss “Colds, Flu and Pneumonia in Older Adults” at the free event on Jan. 9 at LMH, 325 Maine St.

Bloom plans to provide a brief review of common causes of these illnesses and ways to avoid them, as well as evidence-based recommendations for treatments and some red flags that warrant immediate evaluation by a medical provider.

Supper, which costs $5.50, is served at 5 p.m. The 6 p.m. seminar is free. Seating is limited, so please call LMH Connect Care at 785-505-5800 or send an email to connectcare@lmh.org to reserve your seat. Reservations close 24 hours in advance or if room capacity is reached.

